The main screen is expected to show the time and date along with key fitness information such as heart rate and step count. Users may also get a shortcut to start workouts directly from the watch face.

The leaked design suggests that the Fitbit Edge will feature a compact body with a display that extends much closer to the edges than previous Fitbit fitness trackers. The screen appears to use a watch face inspired by Google's Pixel Watch, adapted to suit the tracker's elongated display.

Google could soon expand its Fitbit lineup with a new fitness tracker called the Fitbit Edge. Retail listings and product images shared by Android Headlines have reportedly revealed the wearable ahead of its expected launch.

The rear design appears similar to the recently introduced Fitbit Air, featuring a removable band mechanism and a cluster of health and fitness sensors. The Fitbit Edge could potentially use a similar magnetic charging system.

Another notable design element is the presence of metal strips on both sides of the device. These are reportedly intended for ECG-related readings, following a design approach previously seen on the Fitbit Charge 6.

Features and Connectivity

The leaked software details also point to a range of connected features. The Fitbit Edge is expected to support Google Maps, music and media controls, and Find My Phone.

For fitness tracking, the wearable could offer built-in GPS, elevation tracking through an altimeter and automatic activity recognition. With these features, the Fitbit Edge appears aimed at users looking for dedicated fitness tracking without the extensive notifications and smartwatch-focused features of a traditional smartwatch.

Colours and Pricing

The tracker is reportedly being prepared in three colour options: black, green and orange. These shades are said to resemble Google's Obsidian, Olive and Canyon colour choices used across its Pixel lineup.

The Fitbit Edge could arrive soon, with its expected price reportedly falling between $149 and $199. Google has not yet officially confirmed the device, its launch date or pricing.