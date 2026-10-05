Technology

Fitbit Edge Leak Reveals 7-Day Battery & Pixel-Inspired Colours

Google's upcoming Fitbit Edge fitness tracker has reportedly leaked online, revealing a compact design, Pixel-inspired colours, GPS, ECG-related sensors and up to seven days of battery life. The wearable is expected to support Android and iOS, with a reported price between $149 and $199.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Google Fitbit
Google Fitbit Edge launch soon
Advertisement

Google could soon expand its Fitbit lineup with a new fitness tracker called the Fitbit Edge. Retail listings and product images shared by Android Headlines have reportedly revealed the wearable ahead of its expected launch.

Design and Display

The leaked design suggests that the Fitbit Edge will feature a compact body with a display that extends much closer to the edges than previous Fitbit fitness trackers. The screen appears to use a watch face inspired by Google's Pixel Watch, adapted to suit the tracker's elongated display.

The main screen is expected to show the time and date along with key fitness information such as heart rate and step count. Users may also get a shortcut to start workouts directly from the watch face.

Advertisement

The rear design appears similar to the recently introduced Fitbit Air, featuring a removable band mechanism and a cluster of health and fitness sensors. The Fitbit Edge could potentially use a similar magnetic charging system.

Another notable design element is the presence of metal strips on both sides of the device. These are reportedly intended for ECG-related readings, following a design approach previously seen on the Fitbit Charge 6.

Features and Connectivity

The leaked software details also point to a range of connected features. The Fitbit Edge is expected to support Google Maps, music and media controls, and Find My Phone.

For fitness tracking, the wearable could offer built-in GPS, elevation tracking through an altimeter and automatic activity recognition. With these features, the Fitbit Edge appears aimed at users looking for dedicated fitness tracking without the extensive notifications and smartwatch-focused features of a traditional smartwatch.

Colours and Pricing

The tracker is reportedly being prepared in three colour options: black, green and orange. These shades are said to resemble Google's Obsidian, Olive and Canyon colour choices used across its Pixel lineup.

The Fitbit Edge could arrive soon, with its expected price reportedly falling between $149 and $199. Google has not yet officially confirmed the device, its launch date or pricing.

Fitbit Edge Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display & Design
DisplayCompact edge-to-edge-style display
DesignElongated fitness tracker
Watch facePixel Watch-inspired interface
Health & Fitness Tracking
Health trackingHeart rate monitoring, ECG-related sensors
Fitness trackingSteps, workouts and automatic activity recognition
GPSBuilt-in GPS
ElevationAltimeter
Apps & Connectivity
Apps/featuresGoogle Maps, music/media controls, Find My Phone
ConnectivityAndroid and iOS support
Battery & Charging
BatteryUp to 7 days
ChargingPotential magnetic charging support
Availability
ColoursBlack, green and orange
Expected price$149-$199
LaunchExpected soon; official date not confirmed.
Advertisement

Topics

New gadget launch

Share

Loading comments...