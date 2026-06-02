"Sam Altman and ChatGPT have chosen the AI race over the safety and security of our kids. They have chosen profit over public safety," Uthmeier said while announcing the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday in Florida's Tenth Judicial Circuit Court, alleges that OpenAI prioritized rapid growth and profits over user safety while concealing known dangers associated with its artificial intelligence chatbot. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the legal action, describing ChatGPT as a product that poses significant risks to minors.

Florida has become the first US state to file a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, accusing the company of knowingly releasing and aggressively promoting ChatGPT despite alleged risks to children and the wider public.

Core Allegations Against OpenAI

At the center of Florida's complaint is the claim that OpenAI failed to implement adequate safeguards for younger users. According to the lawsuit, the free version of ChatGPT does not require age verification, parental account linking, or meaningful oversight mechanisms that would allow parents to monitor their children's interactions with the chatbot.

The state further alleges that OpenAI collected data from minors without sufficient parental consent and failed to provide clear warnings about the potential risks associated with AI-powered conversations.

The complaint includes allegations of deceptive and unfair trade practices, negligence, and violations of product liability laws. Florida is also seeking to hold Altman personally liable for the alleged harm caused to residents.

The lawsuit claims that OpenAI ignored both internal and external warnings regarding safety concerns and allowed a potentially dangerous product to reach millions of users. It further alleges that ChatGPT has contributed to behavioral addiction, cognitive harm, weakened critical thinking skills, criminal planning, and even suicide-related discussions.

Criminal Cases Cited in the Lawsuit

Florida officials cited multiple criminal investigations in their case. Uthmeier previously launched an investigation into whether OpenAI bears any responsibility for advice allegedly provided to a gunman accused of killing two people and injuring six others during a shooting at Florida State University.

Authorities claim the suspect engaged in extensive conversations with ChatGPT about mass shootings and weapons before the attack.

The lawsuit also cites another criminal case involving a man accused of killing two University of South Florida doctoral students. Prosecutors alleged that the suspect used ChatGPT to ask questions about disposing of a human body shortly before the victims disappeared.

OpenAI's Response and Defense

OpenAI has strongly rejected the allegations, arguing that ChatGPT is a general-purpose tool used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide for legitimate purposes and should not be held responsible for crimes committed by users.

In a statement, the company said it continuously strengthens safeguards to detect harmful intent, limit misuse, and respond appropriately to safety risks. OpenAI also stated that it cooperated with law enforcement in both criminal investigations cited by Florida and maintained that its AI systems encouraged individuals involved to seek help from real-world resources, including mental health professionals.

The company emphasized that it has already introduced additional protections for younger users. According to OpenAI, these measures include a more protective experience for minors, age-prediction technology, stricter safety settings for users whose ages cannot be confidently verified, and parental tools to help monitor children's use of AI systems.

"We know pointing to this work will not bring a child back, but we are committed to getting this right," the company said.

Research and Expert Concerns

The complaint also cites research by Stanford Medicine psychiatrist Dr Nina Vasan, who has warned that AI chatbots may pose unique risks to adolescents.

According to the lawsuit, experiments involving conversations with AI systems, conducted while posing as vulnerable teenagers, produced responses that raised concerns among researchers.

Florida additionally cited reports from the Centre for Countering Digital Hate, which claimed that ChatGPT generated responses related to hiding harmful behaviors from family members and discussing self-harm methods when prompted by users posing as teenagers.

Tragic Case Involving Teen Suicide

One of the most serious allegations in the lawsuit involves the case of a 16-year-old boy who died by suicide after reportedly engaging in extensive conversations with ChatGPT. The complaint alleges that the chatbot responded inappropriately to discussions about self-harm and suicide, contributing to concerns about the technology's impact on vulnerable users.

Legal Implications and Potential Damages

ChatGPT's terms prohibit use by children under 13 and require parental consent for users aged 13-17. However, Florida argues that existing safeguards are insufficient and is seeking stronger protections for minors, along with financial penalties of up to $10,000 per violation.

Uthmeier said the potential damages could amount to billions of dollars and invited other states concerned about child safety and AI regulation to join Florida's legal action.

The lawsuit adds to a growing number of legal challenges facing AI companies across the United States. In recent months, Pennsylvania filed a lawsuit against Character.AI over allegations involving medical impersonation, while Kentucky accused the company of targeting children and encouraging harmful behavior.

As AI tools become increasingly integrated into everyday life, the Florida case is likely to become a closely watched legal battle that could shape future regulations governing artificial intelligence and child safety in the United States.