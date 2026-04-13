This historic shift is happening because French leaders want digital sovereignty. David Amiel, the Minister of Public Action and Accounts, recently stated that France can no longer accept that its data and strategic decisions depend on solutions with rules and prices it does not control.

This decision is part of a larger effort to empower France and give it control over its own technology and data, reducing its dependence on external companies.

The French government has officially launched a massive plan to transform its digital future, with a deadline of April 8, 2026, to move away from Microsoft Windows and adopt Linux, a free and open-source operating system.

Anne Le Hénanff, the Minister for Artificial Intelligence, added that this move is a "strategic necessity." By using Linux, the state can review every part of the software to ensure it is secure and works exactly as needed.

Sovereignty Over Software

The move is directly linked to reducing reliance on American technology. Microsoft is a massive private company based in the United States, and many large investment firms own it.

On the other hand, Linux was started by Linus Torvalds, a Finnish-American engineer. Unlike Windows, no single person or company "owns" Linux; a global community maintains it.

France believes that by moving away from American-owned software, it can protect itself from foreign rules and price hikes.

The First Steps and Deadlines

The change is already starting at the very top. The Interministerial Digital Directorate (DINUM) is the first agency to move its computers to Linux. Following this example, every government ministry must create a formal plan to remove foreign technology dependencies by autumn 2026.

The plan is not just for computers; it also includes switching to a French-made video tool called Visio and a messaging app called Tchap. The goal is to have all 2.5 million civil servants using these new tools by 2027.

What does this mean for the future?

France is not starting from zero. The national police force, the Gendarmerie, already moved over 100,000 computers to Linux years ago. Their success proves that a large organisation can work perfectly without traditional software.

To make the move easier for others, the government is introducing "La Suite," a collection of French-made tools for daily work. This helps workers feel comfortable while the country saves millions of euros in fees.

Will other nations follow the French example and choose digital freedom over traditional software?