Free Fire India Launches on October 28 With Safety Features

Free Fire India brings back the fast-paced mobile battle royale experience that made the franchise popular. Players can connect with friends, compete against other players, and enjoy action-focused matches on their smartphones.

Garena has officially announced that its popular battle royale game, Free Fire India (FFI), will be available for download from October 28. It is said to be specially developed for Indian gamers and features various enhancements and safety measures.

Garena's Free Fire India officially launched in India on October 28, 2026, as a standalone mobile game for Indian players, with enhanced safety measures and compatibility with a wide range of smartphones.

Diwali Campaign

As part of the launch, Garena will introduce a special Diwali campaign celebrating India's diverse cultures and communities. It is announced to continue until November 15 and feature themed artwork, costumes, and exclusive in-game content inspired by the country's cultural diversity.

Support budget Smartphones

The game has been developed with India's diverse smartphone market in mind. It's also optimised to run on a wide range of devices, including entry-level smartphones with limited RAM and processing capabilities.

However, actual performance may vary depending on a phone's processor, available memory, operating system, and internet connection. Players should check the app store listing for device compatibility before installing the game.

Parental control and gaming limits

In line with government rules and responsible gaming, Garena has introduced additional safety measures in the Indian Version.

According to Garena's official information, Free Fire India includes several measures designed to encourage healthier gaming habits, including:

Parental consent requirements for users under 18.

Regular reminders encouraging players to take breaks.

Playtime limits.

In-game spending caps.

These measures are intended to promote a safer gaming environment, particularly for younger players. Parents and guardians should review the game's terms and safety settings before allowing children to register.

Data Protection and Indian Gaming Community

Garena has highlighted data protection and responsible gameplay as part of its India-focused approach. The company has also said it intends to support Indian esports through partnerships and opportunities for aspiring players and teams, including grassroots and collegiate competitions.

These initiatives could offer more opportunities for players who want to develop their skills and compete in organised competitive gaming.

How to download Free Fire India on Android and iPhone?

Android users can install Free Fire India through the Google Play Store on their smartphone. Meanwhile, iPhone users can experience the Indian-themed game by installing it from the Apple App Store.

With India-focused events, a special Diwali campaign, support for a broad range of smartphones, and responsible gaming measures, the game aims to serve both returning fans and new players.

Players can download the game through the official app stores and check Garena's website for updates on gameplay, events, and esports initiatives.