Samsung officially unveiled its latest Galaxy A-series smartphones, the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G, on March 25, bringing premium features such as AMOLED displays, an IP68 rating, and long-term software support to the mid-range segment.
Both smartphones feature 6.7-inch AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant colours. Samsung has also included its Vision Booster technology to enhance visibility in bright outdoor conditions.
The new Galaxy A series devices are already listed on Amazon for pre-orders, with deliveries set to begin from April 10.
Samsung is also promising six generations of Android and One UI updates, along with six years of security patches, making these devices a strong long-term investment.
Price and Availability
Galaxy A57 5G
Galaxy A37 5G
Offers:
Instant discount of ₹3,000 with HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and Axis Bank cards (EMI/full payment)
Additional exchange offers available
Key Highlights
6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
IP68 rating for water and dust resistance
5000mAh battery with fast charging
AI-powered features like Object Eraser, Best Face, Circle to Search
Knox Vault security
Up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Specifications
Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz
Processor: Expected Exynos 1680
RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
Rear Camera:
50MP primary
12MP ultra-wide
5MP macro
Front Camera: 12MP
Battery: 5000mAh, Super Fast Charging 2.0
OS: One UI 8.5 based on Android 16
Durability: IP68 rating
Security: Samsung Knox Vault
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Specifications
Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz
Processor: Expected Exynos 1480
RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
Rear Camera:
50MP primary
8MP ultra-wide
5MP macro
Front Camera: 12MP
Battery: 5000mAh, Super Fast Charging 2.0
OS: One UI 8.5 based on Android 16
Durability: IP68 rating
Security: Samsung Knox Vault
AI Features and Battery
Samsung is strongly pushing AI features across this lineup. Both devices support:
The 5000mAh battery is claimed to last up to 2 days, with a 0-60% charge in about 30 minutes.
With flagship-level durability, long software support, and strong AI capabilities, the Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G aim to redefine the premium mid-range smartphone segment in India.