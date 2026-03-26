Samsung officially unveiled its latest Galaxy A-series smartphones, the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G, on March 25, bringing premium features such as AMOLED displays, an IP68 rating, and long-term software support to the mid-range segment.

Both smartphones feature 6.7-inch AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant colours. Samsung has also included its Vision Booster technology to enhance visibility in bright outdoor conditions.

The new Galaxy A series devices are already listed on Amazon for pre-orders, with deliveries set to begin from April 10.