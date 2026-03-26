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Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Announced: Price, Specs, Pre-Orders Open

Samsung officially unveiled its latest Galaxy A-series smartphones, the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G, on March 25, bringing premium features such as AMOLED displays, an IP68 rating, and long-term software support to the mid-range segment.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Galaxy A37 5G, Galaxy A57 5G released, check the price specs
Galaxy A37 5G, Galaxy A57 5G released, check the price & Specs

Samsung officially unveiled its latest Galaxy A-series smartphones, the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G, on March 25, bringing premium features such as AMOLED displays, an IP68 rating, and long-term software support to the mid-range segment.

Both smartphones feature 6.7-inch AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant colours. Samsung has also included its Vision Booster technology to enhance visibility in bright outdoor conditions.

The new Galaxy A series devices are already listed on Amazon for pre-orders, with deliveries set to begin from April 10.

Samsung is also promising six generations of Android and One UI updates, along with six years of security patches, making these devices a strong long-term investment.

Price and Availability

Galaxy A57 5G

  • 8GB + 256GB - ₹56,999

  • 12GB + 256GB - ₹62,499

  • Colors: Navy, Icy Blue, Lilac

Galaxy A37 5G

  • 8GB + 128GB - ₹41,999

  • 8GB + 256GB - ₹47,499

  • 12GB + 256GB - ₹52,999

  • Colors: Lavender, Charcoal, Grey, Green

Offers:

  • Instant discount of ₹3,000 with HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and Axis Bank cards (EMI/full payment)

  • Additional exchange offers available

Key Highlights

  • 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

  • IP68 rating for water and dust resistance

  • 5000mAh battery with fast charging

  • AI-powered features like Object Eraser, Best Face, Circle to Search

  • Knox Vault security

  • Up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz

  • Processor: Expected Exynos 1680

  • RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage

  • Rear Camera:

    • 50MP primary

    • 12MP ultra-wide

    • 5MP macro

  • Front Camera: 12MP

  • Battery: 5000mAh, Super Fast Charging 2.0

  • OS: One UI 8.5 based on Android 16

  • Durability: IP68 rating

  • Security: Samsung Knox Vault

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz

  • Processor: Expected Exynos 1480

  • RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage

  • Rear Camera:

    • 50MP primary

    • 8MP ultra-wide

    • 5MP macro

  • Front Camera: 12MP

  • Battery: 5000mAh, Super Fast Charging 2.0

  • OS: One UI 8.5 based on Android 16

  • Durability: IP68 rating

  • Security: Samsung Knox Vault

AI Features and Battery

Samsung is strongly pushing AI features across this lineup. Both devices support:

  • Object Eraser

  • Best Face

  • AI Select

  • Voice Transcription

  • Circle to Search (Google)

  • Auto Trim for video editing

The 5000mAh battery is claimed to last up to 2 days, with a 0-60% charge in about 30 minutes.

With flagship-level durability, long software support, and strong AI capabilities, the Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G aim to redefine the premium mid-range smartphone segment in India.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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