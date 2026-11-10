One of the biggest changes could be the introduction of a redesigned rear camera arrangement. Android Headlines previously published purported CAD renders of the Galaxy S27 lineup and recently showcased a dummy unit based on those designs.

The new lineup is expected to debut in January or February 2027. Although Samsung has yet to confirm the launch timeline or specifications, recent leaks, import and export listings, and industry reports have offered an early look at the upcoming smartphones.

Samsung is reportedly preparing a major update to its flagship smartphone lineup with the upcoming Galaxy S27 series. The company is expected to introduce four models: the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra.

The images suggest Samsung could adopt a camera island design similar to the one seen on Apple's iPhone Pro models, although the positioning of the individual camera lenses is expected to differ.

Another notable addition could be built-in magnets for native magnetic wireless charging and accessories. This would bring Samsung's flagship smartphones closer to Apple's MagSafe ecosystem.

Previous Galaxy S models did not feature integrated magnets, reportedly due to concerns about maintaining a slim design and avoiding potential interference with the S Pen.

Samsung could address these concerns by moving the rear cameras higher on the device, potentially creating additional internal space for magnetic components.

The company is also reportedly planning to expand the availability of its Privacy Display technology. An improved version could arrive on the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra, giving the two premium models an additional display advantage over the standard and variants.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Specifications (Expected)

Display and Design

Four models: Galaxy S27, S27 Plus, S27 Pro, and S27 Ultra.

Redesigned rear camera arrangement.

Camera island design inspired by Apple's iPhone Pro lineup.

Built-in magnets for magnetic wireless charging and accessories.

Improved Privacy Display technology could be available on the Pro and Ultra models.

Processor

Samsung is reportedly considering a combination of its own Exynos processors and Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon chipsets.

According to import and export listings cited by Notebookcheck, the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus could feature the Exynos 2700 in European markets.

The Galaxy S27 Pro is tipped to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, while the top-end Galaxy S27 Ultra could receive the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.

All four chipsets are reportedly expected to use a 2nm manufacturing process. Leaks also suggest that the upcoming processors could feature a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU. However, their actual performance, power efficiency, and thermal management remain unknown.

Camera

Samsung could introduce different camera configurations for the premium models.

Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra (Expected):

200MP primary rear camera.

50MP ultrawide camera with autofocus.

16MP front camera.

The telephoto cameras could be a major point of difference between the two models.

The Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to feature either a 10MP or 12MP telephoto sensor, while the Galaxy S27 Ultra could get a more advanced 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

Battery and Charging

Galaxy S27 Ultra:

5,500mAh battery.

Galaxy S27 Pro:

5,000mAh battery.

60W wired charging.

25W wireless charging.

Software

Android 17 operating system.

Samsung One UI 9.0 interface.

Expected Price

The Galaxy S27 Pro could introduce a new pricing segment between Samsung's existing Plus and Ultra models.

Galaxy S27 Pro: $1,200 to $1,399 (expected).

Pricing details for the other models have not surfaced yet.

Galaxy S27 Pro Could Fill the Gap Between Plus and Ultra

The introduction of the Galaxy S27 Pro could be one of the most interesting changes to Samsung's flagship lineup. The model could offer several premium features found in the Ultra variant while keeping the price lower.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to remain Samsung's top-end offering, particularly with its more advanced telephoto camera and larger battery. Meanwhile, the standard and Plus models could target buyers looking for flagship performance at comparatively lower prices.

However, all the available information is based on leaks and early reports. Samsung has not officially confirmed the Galaxy S27 series, its specifications, pricing, or launch date.