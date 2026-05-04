According to a recent post on the Korean blog site Naver, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will feature sign-oriented enhancements, according to industry insiders. The rumoured clamshell-style foldable could be slightly wider.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to launch late this year. The rumour from recent weeks claims various designs and features of this upcoming device. It is tipped to launch a hinge-design device for a thinner profile.

Samsung is expected to launch its new flip series with an extraordinary feature. It decided to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 in the Samsung flip series, featuring a reduced or eliminated visible crease on the inner display.

Samsung is also reported to use a new hinge design, which is expected to make the phone about 0.5mm thinner when folded. Bsiddes, it is expected to be lighter than the current Galaxy Flip 7, with its weight dropping from 188g to around 180g.

Another major change is that the tech giant is tipped to include a crease-free folding structure. The recent leak indicates further reductions or elimination of the visible crease on the inner display, a key area of improvement for Samsung's foldable handsets.

The essential hardware is anticipated to stay the same. According to the source, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to keep the same 25W charging speed and 4,300mAh battery as the previous model. The camera configuration is also likely to be unchanged. Additionally, other parts such as the vibration motor, speakers, and outer display are expected to have minimal to no alterations.

According to earlier reports, the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 8 might feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, it is expected to have a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the main display.

The device is said to be powered by Samsung's latest Exynos 2600 chipset, in line with the company's recent trend. While Samsung usually opts for Qualcomm processors in its flagship Galaxy S-series devices, its clamshell-style foldable phones typically utilise an in-house Exynos SoC.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Expected Specifications (Excepted) Specification Details Processor Exynos 2600 processor Memory & Storage RAM 12GB RAM Storage 256GB/512GB storage Software Operational Software Android 17 with One UI 9 Camera Main Camera 50MP main camera Ultra-wide Camera 12MP ultra-wide Selfie Camera 10MP selfie camera

As the upcoming device doesn't provide strong features and specifications, it is expected to use the same features and specifications as the previous device.

The brand hasn't revealed the launch date, but it is expected to do so at the next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London, UK. It is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.