Technology

Galaxy Z Flip 8 Leak Suggests Smoother Display, Subtle Dimension Updates

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 may launch with a thinner, lighter design, a nearly crease-free display, an Exynos 2600 chip, a 4,300mAh battery, and a 50MP dual-camera setup.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Galaxy Z Flip 8 leaks
Galaxy X Flip 8 Leaks suggest smoother display

Samsung is expected to launch its new flip series with an extraordinary feature. It decided to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 in the Samsung flip series, featuring a reduced or eliminated visible crease on the inner display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to launch late this year. The rumour from recent weeks claims various designs and features of this upcoming device. It is tipped to launch a hinge-design device for a thinner profile.

According to a recent post on the Korean blog site Naver, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will feature sign-oriented enhancements, according to industry insiders. The rumoured clamshell-style foldable could be slightly wider.

Samsung is also reported to use a new hinge design, which is expected to make the phone about 0.5mm thinner when folded. Bsiddes, it is expected to be lighter than the current Galaxy Flip 7, with its weight dropping from 188g to around 180g.

Another major change is that the tech giant is tipped to include a crease-free folding structure. The recent leak indicates further reductions or elimination of the visible crease on the inner display, a key area of improvement for Samsung's foldable handsets.

The essential hardware is anticipated to stay the same. According to the source, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to keep the same 25W charging speed and 4,300mAh battery as the previous model. The camera configuration is also likely to be unchanged. Additionally, other parts such as the vibration motor, speakers, and outer display are expected to have minimal to no alterations.

According to earlier reports, the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 8 might feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, it is expected to have a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the main display.

The device is said to be powered by Samsung's latest Exynos 2600 chipset, in line with the company's recent trend. While Samsung usually opts for Qualcomm processors in its flagship Galaxy S-series devices, its clamshell-style foldable phones typically utilise an in-house Exynos SoC.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Expected Specifications (Excepted)
SpecificationDetails
ProcessorExynos 2600 processor
Memory & Storage
RAM12GB RAM
Storage256GB/512GB storage
Software
Operational SoftwareAndroid 17 with One UI 9
Camera
Main Camera50MP main camera
Ultra-wide Camera12MP ultra-wide
Selfie Camera10MP selfie camera

As the upcoming device doesn't provide strong features and specifications, it is expected to use the same features and specifications as the previous device.

The brand hasn't revealed the launch date, but it is expected to do so at the next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London, UK. It is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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