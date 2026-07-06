Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones and smartwatches at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, reportedly scheduled for July 22 in London.
Ahead of the launch, a fresh leak has revealed the expected European pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.
According to the leak, Samsung's foldable lineup will be led by the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which is expected to become the company's most premium foldable smartphone.
Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to arrive at a lower starting price despite featuring a redesigned, wider foldable display.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, Z Flip 8 leaked prices
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to start at EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 2,17,000) for the 256GB storage variant.
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is tipped to cost EUR 2,199 (roughly Rs. 2,40,000) for the 256GB model. The 512GB variant could be priced at EUR 2,399 (around Rs. 2,60,000), while the top-end 1TB version may retail for EUR 2,799 (approximately Rs. 3,00,000).
Samsung's clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, is reportedly expected to start at EUR 1,299 (around Rs. 1,41,000) for the 256GB version. The 512GB model could be priced at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,60,000).
It is worth noting that these prices are based on the European market and could vary in India after accounting for taxes, import duties and currency exchange rates.
Galaxy Watch 9, Watch Ultra 2 pricing tipped
The leak also sheds light on Samsung's upcoming smartwatch lineup.
The Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to start at EUR 409 (around Rs. 44,000) for the 40mm Bluetooth variant, while the 40mm LTE version may cost EUR 459 (roughly Rs. 50,000).
The larger 44mm Bluetooth model is tipped to carry a price tag of EUR 439 (around Rs. 47,000), whereas the 44mm LTE variant could retail for EUR 489 (roughly Rs. 53,000).
Samsung's premium wearable, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 LTE, is reportedly expected to start at EUR 749 (approximately Rs. 81,000).
While Samsung has not officially confirmed the pricing or specifications, the latest leaks suggest the company is preparing significant upgrades across its foldable smartphone and smartwatch portfolio.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Expected specifications)
7.6-inch shorter and wider foldable OLED display
Reduced display crease visibility
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor
50MP primary rear camera
50MP ultra-wide camera
4,800mAh battery
45W wired fast charging
256GB storage variant expected at launch
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (Expected specifications)
Around 8 inches taller and narrower foldable OLED display
Improved crease reduction
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor
200MP primary camera with OIS
50MP ultra-wide camera
10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom
5,000mAh battery
45W wired fast charging
Up to 1TB storage option
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 (Expected specifications)
Foldable clamshell design
256GB and 512GB storage options
Expected to launch alongside the Z Fold 8 series at Galaxy Unpacked
Galaxy Watch 9 (Expected specifications)
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 (Expected specifications)
Premium rugged smartwatch
LTE connectivity
Expected starting price of EUR 749 (around Rs. 81,000)
Likely to offer enhanced durability, fitness tracking and battery life
Samsung is expected to officially announce the new foldables and wearables during its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, where the company is also anticipated to reveal availability and region-wise pricing.