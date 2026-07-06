Technology

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8 prices leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked launch

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Watch 9 lineup have reportedly had their European pricing leaked ahead of the expected Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22. The leaks also reveal key specifications of the next-generation foldables.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Samsung Galaxy Z fold 8
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series

Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones and smartwatches at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, reportedly scheduled for July 22 in London.

Ahead of the launch, a fresh leak has revealed the expected European pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

According to the leak, Samsung's foldable lineup will be led by the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which is expected to become the company's most premium foldable smartphone.

Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to arrive at a lower starting price despite featuring a redesigned, wider foldable display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, Z Flip 8 leaked prices

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to start at EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 2,17,000) for the 256GB storage variant.

The premium Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is tipped to cost EUR 2,199 (roughly Rs. 2,40,000) for the 256GB model. The 512GB variant could be priced at EUR 2,399 (around Rs. 2,60,000), while the top-end 1TB version may retail for EUR 2,799 (approximately Rs. 3,00,000).

Samsung's clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, is reportedly expected to start at EUR 1,299 (around Rs. 1,41,000) for the 256GB version. The 512GB model could be priced at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,60,000).

It is worth noting that these prices are based on the European market and could vary in India after accounting for taxes, import duties and currency exchange rates.

Leaked European Pricing
ModelExpected Price
Galaxy Z Fold 8
256GBEUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 2,17,000)
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
256GBEUR 2,199 (roughly Rs. 2,40,000)
512GBEUR 2,399 (around Rs. 2,60,000)
1TBEUR 2,799 (approximately Rs. 3,00,000)
Galaxy Z Flip 8
256GBEUR 1,299 (around Rs. 1,41,000)
512GBEUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,60,000)

Galaxy Watch 9, Watch Ultra 2 pricing tipped

The leak also sheds light on Samsung's upcoming smartwatch lineup.

The Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to start at EUR 409 (around Rs. 44,000) for the 40mm Bluetooth variant, while the 40mm LTE version may cost EUR 459 (roughly Rs. 50,000).

The larger 44mm Bluetooth model is tipped to carry a price tag of EUR 439 (around Rs. 47,000), whereas the 44mm LTE variant could retail for EUR 489 (roughly Rs. 53,000).

Samsung's premium wearable, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 LTE, is reportedly expected to start at EUR 749 (approximately Rs. 81,000).

While Samsung has not officially confirmed the pricing or specifications, the latest leaks suggest the company is preparing significant upgrades across its foldable smartphone and smartwatch portfolio.

Leaked European Pricing
ModelExpected Price
Galaxy Watch 9
40mm BluetoothEUR 409 (around Rs. 44,000)
40mm LTEEUR 459 (roughly Rs. 50,000)
44mm BluetoothEUR 439 (around Rs. 47,000)
44mm LTEEUR 489 (roughly Rs. 53,000)
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
LTEEUR 749 (approximately Rs. 81,000)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Expected specifications)

  • 7.6-inch shorter and wider foldable OLED display

  • Reduced display crease visibility

  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor

  • 50MP primary rear camera

  • 50MP ultra-wide camera

  • 4,800mAh battery

  • 45W wired fast charging

  • 256GB storage variant expected at launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (Expected specifications)

  • Around 8 inches taller and narrower foldable OLED display

  • Improved crease reduction

  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor

  • 200MP primary camera with OIS

  • 50MP ultra-wide camera

  • 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom

  • 5,000mAh battery

  • 45W wired fast charging

  • Up to 1TB storage option

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 (Expected specifications)

  • Foldable clamshell design

  • 256GB and 512GB storage options

  • Expected to launch alongside the Z Fold 8 series at Galaxy Unpacked

Galaxy Watch 9 (Expected specifications)

  • 40mm and 44mm case sizes

  • Bluetooth and LTE variants

  • Next-generation Galaxy Watch software and health tracking features

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 (Expected specifications)

  • Premium rugged smartwatch

  • LTE connectivity

  • Expected starting price of EUR 749 (around Rs. 81,000)

  • Likely to offer enhanced durability, fitness tracking and battery life

Samsung is expected to officially announce the new foldables and wearables during its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, where the company is also anticipated to reveal availability and region-wise pricing.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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