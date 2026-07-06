According to the leak, Samsung's foldable lineup will be led by the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which is expected to become the company's most premium foldable smartphone.

Ahead of the launch, a fresh leak has revealed the expected European pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones and smartwatches at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, reportedly scheduled for July 22 in London.

Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to arrive at a lower starting price despite featuring a redesigned, wider foldable display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, Z Flip 8 leaked prices

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to start at EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 2,17,000) for the 256GB storage variant.

The premium Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is tipped to cost EUR 2,199 (roughly Rs. 2,40,000) for the 256GB model. The 512GB variant could be priced at EUR 2,399 (around Rs. 2,60,000), while the top-end 1TB version may retail for EUR 2,799 (approximately Rs. 3,00,000).

Samsung's clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, is reportedly expected to start at EUR 1,299 (around Rs. 1,41,000) for the 256GB version. The 512GB model could be priced at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,60,000).

It is worth noting that these prices are based on the European market and could vary in India after accounting for taxes, import duties and currency exchange rates.

Leaked European Pricing Model Expected Price Galaxy Z Fold 8 256GB EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 2,17,000) Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 256GB EUR 2,199 (roughly Rs. 2,40,000) 512GB EUR 2,399 (around Rs. 2,60,000) 1TB EUR 2,799 (approximately Rs. 3,00,000) Galaxy Z Flip 8 256GB EUR 1,299 (around Rs. 1,41,000) 512GB EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,60,000)

Galaxy Watch 9, Watch Ultra 2 pricing tipped

The leak also sheds light on Samsung's upcoming smartwatch lineup.

The Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to start at EUR 409 (around Rs. 44,000) for the 40mm Bluetooth variant, while the 40mm LTE version may cost EUR 459 (roughly Rs. 50,000).

The larger 44mm Bluetooth model is tipped to carry a price tag of EUR 439 (around Rs. 47,000), whereas the 44mm LTE variant could retail for EUR 489 (roughly Rs. 53,000).

Samsung's premium wearable, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 LTE, is reportedly expected to start at EUR 749 (approximately Rs. 81,000).

While Samsung has not officially confirmed the pricing or specifications, the latest leaks suggest the company is preparing significant upgrades across its foldable smartphone and smartwatch portfolio.

Leaked European Pricing Model Expected Price Galaxy Watch 9 40mm Bluetooth EUR 409 (around Rs. 44,000) 40mm LTE EUR 459 (roughly Rs. 50,000) 44mm Bluetooth EUR 439 (around Rs. 47,000) 44mm LTE EUR 489 (roughly Rs. 53,000) Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 LTE EUR 749 (approximately Rs. 81,000)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Expected specifications)

7.6-inch shorter and wider foldable OLED display

Reduced display crease visibility

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor

50MP primary rear camera

50MP ultra-wide camera

4,800mAh battery

45W wired fast charging

256GB storage variant expected at launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (Expected specifications)

Around 8 inches taller and narrower foldable OLED display

Improved crease reduction

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor

200MP primary camera with OIS

50MP ultra-wide camera

10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom

5,000mAh battery

45W wired fast charging

Up to 1TB storage option

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 (Expected specifications)

Foldable clamshell design

256GB and 512GB storage options

Expected to launch alongside the Z Fold 8 series at Galaxy Unpacked

Galaxy Watch 9 (Expected specifications)

40mm and 44mm case sizes

Bluetooth and LTE variants

Next-generation Galaxy Watch software and health tracking features

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 (Expected specifications)

Premium rugged smartwatch

LTE connectivity

Expected starting price of EUR 749 (around Rs. 81,000)

Likely to offer enhanced durability, fitness tracking and battery life

Samsung is expected to officially announce the new foldables and wearables during its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, where the company is also anticipated to reveal availability and region-wise pricing.