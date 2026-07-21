The wearable technology is entering a new phase where displays are no longer considered essential for fitness tracking.
While smartwatches continue to offer notifications, apps, and colourful touchscreens, a growing number of consumers are seeking devices that focus solely on health monitoring without the distractions of a display.
Garmin, one of the world's leading GPS and wearable technology companies, is entering this segment with the rumoured Garmin CIRQA, a screenless fitness tracker designed to compete with products such as Google's Fitbit Air and the WHOOP fitness brand.
Garmin: A Leader In GPS And Wearable Technology
Garmin was founded by Gary Burrel and Dr Min Kao. The company's name is derived from the first names of its founders, Gary and Min.
It was originally established to develop Global Positioning System (GPS) technology for aviation and navigation applications. Garmin quickly expanded into consumer electronics as GPS technology became more accessible.
Garmin is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas, United States, while its parent company, Garmin Ltd., is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.
Over the past three decades, Garmin has evolved into one of the world's most recognised technology brands, serving millions of users across multiple industries.
Garmin CIRQA: Everything We Know So Far
Although Garmin has yet to announce the official release of CIRQA, leaked information reveals its intended purpose.
Unlike traditional fitness brands, CIRQA is expected to feature no displays. Instead, users could access their health information through the Garmin Connect smartphone application.
This minimalist approach allows the device to prioritise battery efficiency, comfort, and uninterrupted health monitoring.
The tracker is expected to include Garmin's latest heart rate sensor, which is capable of monitoring heart rate throughout the day.
Since Garmin already provides many of these capabilities in its premium smartwatches, integrating them into CIRQA would provide users with a lightweight alternative focused entirely on wellness.
Coore Comparison
Which Screenless Fitness Tracker Should We Buy?
Among Whoop, Google's Fitbit Air, and Garmin CIRQA, the best choice depends on the type of fitness experience required.
Garmin CIRQA is expected to be the strongest option for serious athletes and Garmin ecosystem users because of its advanced health analytics, recovery insights, and integration with Garmin Connect.
Whoop remains a strong choice for users focused mainly on recovery, sleep optimisation, and personalised training recommendations, although its subscription model adds ongoing cost.
Google Fitbit Air is likely to suit casual users who want simple wellness tracking, better sleep insights, and an easy-to-use health platform.
Overall, Garmin CIRQA appears to offer the best balance of advanced fitness tracking, long-term value, and professional-level insights. At the same time, Whoop leads in recovery coaching and Fitbit Air is better suited for everyday health monitoring.
Expected Pricing And Release Date
The product is likely scheduled to release in late July 2026.
While early retailer rumours pointed to an inflated premium price, recent leaks sourced directly from Garmin's database point to a highly competitive, mid-tier price: