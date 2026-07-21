Technology

Garmin CIRQA Screenless Fitness Tracker: Features, Price & Launch Details

Garmin is reportedly entering the screenless fitness tracker market with CIRQA, a display-free wearable focused on health monitoring and recovery insights. The device is expected to feature continuous heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, Body Battery, Garmin Connect integration, ₹16,990 in India

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·4 min read
Garmin CIRQA
Garmin CIRQA Fitness tracker
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The wearable technology is entering a new phase where displays are no longer considered essential for fitness tracking.

While smartwatches continue to offer notifications, apps, and colourful touchscreens, a growing number of consumers are seeking devices that focus solely on health monitoring without the distractions of a display.

Garmin, one of the world's leading GPS and wearable technology companies, is entering this segment with the rumoured Garmin CIRQA, a screenless fitness tracker designed to compete with products such as Google's Fitbit Air and the WHOOP fitness brand.

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Garmin: A Leader In GPS And Wearable Technology

Garmin was founded by Gary Burrel and Dr Min Kao. The company's name is derived from the first names of its founders, Gary and Min.

It was originally established to develop Global Positioning System (GPS) technology for aviation and navigation applications. Garmin quickly expanded into consumer electronics as GPS technology became more accessible.

Garmin is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas, United States, while its parent company, Garmin Ltd., is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Over the past three decades, Garmin has evolved into one of the world's most recognised technology brands, serving millions of users across multiple industries.

Garmin CIRQA: Everything We Know So Far

Although Garmin has yet to announce the official release of CIRQA, leaked information reveals its intended purpose.

Unlike traditional fitness brands, CIRQA is expected to feature no displays. Instead, users could access their health information through the Garmin Connect smartphone application.

This minimalist approach allows the device to prioritise battery efficiency, comfort, and uninterrupted health monitoring.

The tracker is expected to include Garmin's latest heart rate sensor, which is capable of monitoring heart rate throughout the day.

Since Garmin already provides many of these capabilities in its premium smartwatches, integrating them into CIRQA would provide users with a lightweight alternative focused entirely on wellness.

Garmin CIRQA Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Hardware Specifications
DisplayNo screen / display-free
Physical InterfaceA single physical button on the right side of the chassis.
Sizing OptionsAvailable in S/M and L/XL.
ColoursBlack, French Grey, Berry, and Navy.
Strap DesignFabric wristband with a Velcro closure.
ConnectivityBluetooth only
Biometric Sensor Array
Optical Heart Rate SensorTracks continuous, 24/7 heart rate metrics.
Pulse Ox SensorMonitors Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) levels all day and during sleep.
Skin Temperature SensorTracks physiological temperature shifts over time; Captures early signs of illness or stress.
Software Features
Dual-Wear IntegrationFeatures advanced code enabling it to act as a secondary, "stealth" companion device.
Auto-Activity LoggingBecause it has no screen to trigger exercises manually, it relies heavily on automated workout recognition
Tethered GPSRequires a connected smartphone's GPS signal to map outdoor speed, distance, and pacing during runs or bike rides.

Coore Comparison

Google Fitbit Air
SpecificationDetails
Primary FocusEveryday wellness & AI habit coaching
Battery lifeUp to 7-10 days
Data StrengthsSleep stages, steps, basic recovery
Ecosystem CompanionGoogle Health / Gemini AI
WHOOOP
SpecificationDetails
Primary FocusHigh-performance strain & recovery
Battery Life4-5 days
Data StrengthsReal-time cardiovascular strain & sleep deb
Ecosystem CompanionStandalone app
Garmin CIRQA
SpecificationDetails
Primary FocusEcosystem integration & holistic recovery
Battery Life7+ days
Data StrengthsBody Battery, Training Readiness, HRV
Ecosystem CompanionGarmin Connect / Garmin Watches

Which Screenless Fitness Tracker Should We Buy?

Among Whoop, Google's Fitbit Air, and Garmin CIRQA, the best choice depends on the type of fitness experience required.

Garmin CIRQA is expected to be the strongest option for serious athletes and Garmin ecosystem users because of its advanced health analytics, recovery insights, and integration with Garmin Connect.

Whoop remains a strong choice for users focused mainly on recovery, sleep optimisation, and personalised training recommendations, although its subscription model adds ongoing cost.

Google Fitbit Air is likely to suit casual users who want simple wellness tracking, better sleep insights, and an easy-to-use health platform.

Overall, Garmin CIRQA appears to offer the best balance of advanced fitness tracking, long-term value, and professional-level insights. At the same time, Whoop leads in recovery coaching and Fitbit Air is better suited for everyday health monitoring.

Expected Pricing And Release Date

The product is likely scheduled to release in late July 2026.

While early retailer rumours pointed to an inflated premium price, recent leaks sourced directly from Garmin's database point to a highly competitive, mid-tier price:

  • United States: $199.99 USD

  • Eurozone: €199

  • United Kingdom: £179

  • Canada: $279.99 CAD

  • India: ₹16,990

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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