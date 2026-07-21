Garmin, one of the world's leading GPS and wearable technology companies, is entering this segment with the rumoured Garmin CIRQA, a screenless fitness tracker designed to compete with products such as Google's Fitbit Air and the WHOOP fitness brand.

While smartwatches continue to offer notifications, apps, and colourful touchscreens, a growing number of consumers are seeking devices that focus solely on health monitoring without the distractions of a display.

The wearable technology is entering a new phase where displays are no longer considered essential for fitness tracking.

Garmin: A Leader In GPS And Wearable Technology

Garmin was founded by Gary Burrel and Dr Min Kao. The company's name is derived from the first names of its founders, Gary and Min.

It was originally established to develop Global Positioning System (GPS) technology for aviation and navigation applications. Garmin quickly expanded into consumer electronics as GPS technology became more accessible.

Garmin is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas, United States, while its parent company, Garmin Ltd., is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Over the past three decades, Garmin has evolved into one of the world's most recognised technology brands, serving millions of users across multiple industries.

Garmin CIRQA: Everything We Know So Far

Although Garmin has yet to announce the official release of CIRQA, leaked information reveals its intended purpose.

Unlike traditional fitness brands, CIRQA is expected to feature no displays. Instead, users could access their health information through the Garmin Connect smartphone application.

This minimalist approach allows the device to prioritise battery efficiency, comfort, and uninterrupted health monitoring.

The tracker is expected to include Garmin's latest heart rate sensor, which is capable of monitoring heart rate throughout the day.

Since Garmin already provides many of these capabilities in its premium smartwatches, integrating them into CIRQA would provide users with a lightweight alternative focused entirely on wellness.

Garmin CIRQA Specifications Specification Details Hardware Specifications Display No screen / display-free Physical Interface A single physical button on the right side of the chassis. Sizing Options Available in S/M and L/XL. Colours Black, French Grey, Berry, and Navy. Strap Design Fabric wristband with a Velcro closure. Connectivity Bluetooth only Biometric Sensor Array Optical Heart Rate Sensor Tracks continuous, 24/7 heart rate metrics. Pulse Ox Sensor Monitors Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) levels all day and during sleep. Skin Temperature Sensor Tracks physiological temperature shifts over time; Captures early signs of illness or stress. Software Features Dual-Wear Integration Features advanced code enabling it to act as a secondary, "stealth" companion device. Auto-Activity Logging Because it has no screen to trigger exercises manually, it relies heavily on automated workout recognition Tethered GPS Requires a connected smartphone's GPS signal to map outdoor speed, distance, and pacing during runs or bike rides.

Coore Comparison

Google Fitbit Air Specification Details Primary Focus Everyday wellness & AI habit coaching Battery life Up to 7-10 days Data Strengths Sleep stages, steps, basic recovery Ecosystem Companion Google Health / Gemini AI

WHOOOP Specification Details Primary Focus High-performance strain & recovery Battery Life 4-5 days Data Strengths Real-time cardiovascular strain & sleep deb Ecosystem Companion Standalone app

Garmin CIRQA Specification Details Primary Focus Ecosystem integration & holistic recovery Battery Life 7+ days Data Strengths Body Battery, Training Readiness, HRV Ecosystem Companion Garmin Connect / Garmin Watches

Which Screenless Fitness Tracker Should We Buy?

Among Whoop, Google's Fitbit Air, and Garmin CIRQA, the best choice depends on the type of fitness experience required.

Garmin CIRQA is expected to be the strongest option for serious athletes and Garmin ecosystem users because of its advanced health analytics, recovery insights, and integration with Garmin Connect.

Whoop remains a strong choice for users focused mainly on recovery, sleep optimisation, and personalised training recommendations, although its subscription model adds ongoing cost.

Google Fitbit Air is likely to suit casual users who want simple wellness tracking, better sleep insights, and an easy-to-use health platform.

Overall, Garmin CIRQA appears to offer the best balance of advanced fitness tracking, long-term value, and professional-level insights. At the same time, Whoop leads in recovery coaching and Fitbit Air is better suited for everyday health monitoring.

Expected Pricing And Release Date

The product is likely scheduled to release in late July 2026.

While early retailer rumours pointed to an inflated premium price, recent leaks sourced directly from Garmin's database point to a highly competitive, mid-tier price: