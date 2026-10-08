Technology

Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Launched With Up to 10 Days of Battery Life

Garmin has launched the Cirqa Smart Band in India at ₹29,990, with a limited-time offer price of ₹25,990. The screen-free fitness tracker offers health, sleep and activity monitoring, up to 10 days of battery life, 5ATM water resistance and support for over 80 activities.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Garmin Cirqa band
Garmin launches Cirqa Smart Band in India
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Garmin has expanded its health-focused wearable portfolio in India with the launch of the Garmin Cirqa smart band. Designed for users who want continuous health and fitness tracking without the distractions of a screen, the new wearable comes with a completely screen-free design.

The Cirqa focuses on health, sleep and activity monitoring and works with the Garmin Connect app on Android and iOS devices.

It offers features such as heart-rate monitoring, Body Battery, stress tracking, sleep analysis, skin-temperature monitoring and activity detection.

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Screen-Free Design

Unlike conventional fitness bands, the Garmin Cirqa has no display. Garmin says the screen-free approach is meant to minimise distractions and help users focus on their daily activities.

The wearable features a fibre-reinforced polymer case paired with a fabric ComfortFit band. It also carries a 5ATM water-resistance rating, making it suitable for everyday use and water-based activities.

Garmin claims the Cirqa can deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.

Health Tracking Features

The Cirqa continuously samples wrist heart rate and can send high- and low-heart-rate alerts based on user-defined limits.

Garmin's Body Battery feature estimates the user's energy levels throughout the day and helps identify periods better suited to activity or rest. The band also supports stress tracking, which categorises daily stress levels based on physiological data.

The wearable also includes Pulse Ox for measuring blood oxygen saturation and supports women's health features, including menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking.

A built-in skin-temperature sensor measures temperature while the user is sleeping, adding another layer to the band's health monitoring capabilities.

Sleep Tracking and Recovery

Sleep tracking is another major focus of the Garmin Cirqa. The band provides a Sleep Score, advanced sleep monitoring and sleep-stage breakdowns.

Garmin's Sleep Coach provides personalised guidance based on individual sleep requirements, while Sleep Alignment focuses on circadian rhythm alignment and sleep consistency.

Other sleep and recovery features include Health Status, breathing variations, HRV Status, skin-temperature tracking and a smart wake alarm.

Fitness and Activity Tracking

The Garmin Cirqa can automatically detect activities such as walking and running. Users can confirm or edit automatically detected activities through the Garmin Connect app.

For manual tracking, the wearable supports more than 80 activities, including running, cycling, swimming, hiking, yoga, Pilates, strength training, HIIT, rowing, racket sports and team sports.

The band also supports Connected GPS, using a compatible smartphone for location tracking. Garmin's LiveTrack feature allows users to share their location with others through the Garmin Connect app.

Price and Availability

The Garmin Cirqa Smart Band is priced at ₹29,990 in India. As part of the introductory launch offer, Garmin is selling the wearable for a limited time at ₹ 25,990.

The Cirqa is offered in two size variants. The Small/Medium model is designed for wrists measuring 120-200mm and comes in Mauve, French Grey, Black and Captain Blue colour options.

The Large/Extra Large variant supports wrists measuring 145-240mm. It is available in Captain Blue, Mauve and Black.

You can purchase the Garmin Cirqa through the Garmin India website.

Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Design
Form FactorScreen-free fitness tracker
Case MaterialFibre-reinforced polymer case
BandFabric ComfortFit band
Water Resistance5ATM
Battery
Battery LifeUp to 10 days of battery life
Health Features
Heart RateContinuous heart-rate monitoring
Heart Rate AlertsHigh/low heart-rate alerts
Energy TrackingBody Battery
StressStress tracking
Blood OxygenPulse Ox
TemperatureSkin-temperature monitoring
Heart Rate VariabilityHRV Status
WellnessHealth Status
RespirationBreathing variations
Women's HealthWomen's health tracking
Sleep Features
Sleep ScoreSleep Score
Sleep MonitoringAdvanced sleep monitoring
Sleep StagesSleep-stage breakdown
Sleep GuidanceSleep Coach
Circadian RhythmSleep Alignment
AlarmSmart wake alarm
Fitness Features
Auto DetectionAutomatic activity detection
Manual ActivitiesMore than 80 manually trackable activities
GPSConnected GPS
Location SharingLiveTrack
Compatibility
AppGarmin Connect app
PlatformsAndroid, iOS
Sizes and Colours
Small/Medium120-200mm; Mauve, French Grey, Black, Captain Blue
Large/Extra Large145-240mm; Captain Blue, Mauve, Black
Price
MRP₹29,990
Launch Offer₹25,990
AvailabilityAvailable via Garmin India website
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