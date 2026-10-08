It offers features such as heart-rate monitoring, Body Battery, stress tracking, sleep analysis, skin-temperature monitoring and activity detection.

The Cirqa focuses on health, sleep and activity monitoring and works with the Garmin Connect app on Android and iOS devices.

Garmin has expanded its health-focused wearable portfolio in India with the launch of the Garmin Cirqa smart band. Designed for users who want continuous health and fitness tracking without the distractions of a screen, the new wearable comes with a completely screen-free design.

Screen-Free Design

Unlike conventional fitness bands, the Garmin Cirqa has no display. Garmin says the screen-free approach is meant to minimise distractions and help users focus on their daily activities.

The wearable features a fibre-reinforced polymer case paired with a fabric ComfortFit band. It also carries a 5ATM water-resistance rating, making it suitable for everyday use and water-based activities.

Garmin claims the Cirqa can deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.

Health Tracking Features

The Cirqa continuously samples wrist heart rate and can send high- and low-heart-rate alerts based on user-defined limits.

Garmin's Body Battery feature estimates the user's energy levels throughout the day and helps identify periods better suited to activity or rest. The band also supports stress tracking, which categorises daily stress levels based on physiological data.

The wearable also includes Pulse Ox for measuring blood oxygen saturation and supports women's health features, including menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking.

A built-in skin-temperature sensor measures temperature while the user is sleeping, adding another layer to the band's health monitoring capabilities.

Sleep Tracking and Recovery

Sleep tracking is another major focus of the Garmin Cirqa. The band provides a Sleep Score, advanced sleep monitoring and sleep-stage breakdowns.

Garmin's Sleep Coach provides personalised guidance based on individual sleep requirements, while Sleep Alignment focuses on circadian rhythm alignment and sleep consistency.

Other sleep and recovery features include Health Status, breathing variations, HRV Status, skin-temperature tracking and a smart wake alarm.

Fitness and Activity Tracking

The Garmin Cirqa can automatically detect activities such as walking and running. Users can confirm or edit automatically detected activities through the Garmin Connect app.

For manual tracking, the wearable supports more than 80 activities, including running, cycling, swimming, hiking, yoga, Pilates, strength training, HIIT, rowing, racket sports and team sports.

The band also supports Connected GPS, using a compatible smartphone for location tracking. Garmin's LiveTrack feature allows users to share their location with others through the Garmin Connect app.

Price and Availability

The Garmin Cirqa Smart Band is priced at ₹29,990 in India. As part of the introductory launch offer, Garmin is selling the wearable for a limited time at ₹ 25,990.

The Cirqa is offered in two size variants. The Small/Medium model is designed for wrists measuring 120-200mm and comes in Mauve, French Grey, Black and Captain Blue colour options.

The Large/Extra Large variant supports wrists measuring 145-240mm. It is available in Captain Blue, Mauve and Black.

You can purchase the Garmin Cirqa through the Garmin India website.