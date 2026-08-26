Garmin has expanded its premium outdoor smartwatch portfolio with the launch of the new Fenix 9 and Fenix 9 Pro, with the Pro range also offering solar-charging versions.

The new generation brings brighter displays, faster navigation, more detailed endurance tracking and, on selected Pro models, satellite and LTE connectivity designed to keep users connected even when a smartphone is left behind.

Garmin announced the watches on August 25, 2026, giving its flagship multisport range a major upgrade for athletes, hikers, cyclists, runners, and anyone who regularly spends time away from cities and conventional cellular coverage.