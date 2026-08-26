Technology

Garmin Fenix 9 Series Launched With Brighter Displays and LTE

Garmin has launched the Fenix 9, Fenix 9 Pro and Fenix 9 Pro Solar with brighter displays, faster navigation, advanced endurance tracking and optional satellite and LTE connectivity. The Pro Solar models offer up to 57 days of battery life, while pre-orders begin August 28.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Garmin Fenix9
Garmin Fenix 9 series
Advertisement

Garmin has expanded its premium outdoor smartwatch portfolio with the launch of the new Fenix 9 and Fenix 9 Pro, with the Pro range also offering solar-charging versions.

The new generation brings brighter displays, faster navigation, more detailed endurance tracking and, on selected Pro models, satellite and LTE connectivity designed to keep users connected even when a smartphone is left behind.

Garmin announced the watches on August 25, 2026, giving its flagship multisport range a major upgrade for athletes, hikers, cyclists, runners, and anyone who regularly spends time away from cities and conventional cellular coverage.

Advertisement

Key Specifications and Features Of Fenix 9, Fenix 9 Pro And Pro Solar Smartwatches

Fenix 9
SpecificationDetails
Display TechnologyUltra-bright AMOLED
Peak Screen Brightness~2,000 nits
Case Sizes Available43mm, 47mm, 51mm
Display Size1.4 inches
Case ConstructionTitanium/DLC Bezel + Fibre-reinforced polymer
Built-in FlashlightDimmable White LED only
inReach LTE/SatelliteNo
Internal Storage64 GB
Processor & MappingNext-Gen Engine (50% more RAM)
Battery Life43 mm - up to 10 days47 mm - up to 16 days51 mm - up to 29 days
SensorsElevate Gen 5 Optical Heart Rate Sensor
Diving40-meter dive rating with a leakproof button structure
Fenix 9 Pro
SpecificationDetails
Display TechnologyPremium High-Nit AMOLED
Peak Screen BrightnessUp to 3,000 nits
Case Sizes Available43mm, 47mm, 51mm
Display Size (51mm)1.5 inches (Thinner bezels)
Case ConstructionFull Titanium main watch case
Built-in FlashlightWhite, Red, and Green LED
inReach LTE/SatelliteOptional (Pro inReach tier)
Internal Storage64 GB
Processor & MappingUpgraded, faster processor
Battery Life43 mm - up to 10 days47 mm - up to 16 days51 mm - up to 29 days
SensorsElevate Gen 5 Optical Heart Rate Sensor
Diving40-meter dive rating with a leakproof button structure
Fenix 9 Pro Solar
SpecificationDetails
Display TechnologyMemory-in-Pixel (MIP)
Peak Screen BrightnessSunlight-visible MIP Transflective
Solar ChargingYes (Power Sapphire lens)
Case Sizes Available47mm and 51mm only
Display Size (51mm)1.4 inches
Case ConstructionFull Titanium main watch case
Built-in FlashlightWhite, Red, and Green LED
inReach LTE/SatelliteOptional (Pro inReach tier)
Internal Storage64 GB
Processor & MappingUpgraded, faster processor
Battery Life47mm - up to 34 days51mm - reaches up to 57 days in standard smartwatch tracking, or a staggering 291 days in Battery Saver mode.
SensorsElevate Gen 5 Optical Heart Rate Sensor
Diving40-meter dive rating with a leakproof button structure

Pricing And Availability

The Garmin Fenix 9 series officially opens for public pre-orders on Friday, August 28, 2026, with bookings available through the Garmin Store and authorised retail partners like Amazon and Best Buy.

Pricing follows a tiered structure based on size and added hardware modules, starting at $999.99 for the standard Fenix 9 Base model 43mm/47mm and $1,099.99 for the 51mm version.

Moving up to either the premium full-titanium Fenix 9 Pro or the ultra-endurance Fenix 9 Pro Solar shifts the entry price to $1,099.99 for the 43mm/47mm sizes and $1,199.99 for the 51mm variants

For outdoor explorers wanting standalone network safety, either Pro tier with the integrated inReach Satellite and LTE hardware module adds a flat premium, bringing those builds to $1,199.99 for 43mm/47mm and $1,299.99 for 51mm.

Selecting high-end aesthetic finishes like Carbon Grey DLC titanium adds an extra $50 to the final checkout total.

Advertisement

Topics

New gadget launchTechnology Latest News

Share

Loading comments...