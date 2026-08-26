Garmin has expanded its premium outdoor smartwatch portfolio with the launch of the new Fenix 9 and Fenix 9 Pro, with the Pro range also offering solar-charging versions.
The new generation brings brighter displays, faster navigation, more detailed endurance tracking and, on selected Pro models, satellite and LTE connectivity designed to keep users connected even when a smartphone is left behind.
Garmin announced the watches on August 25, 2026, giving its flagship multisport range a major upgrade for athletes, hikers, cyclists, runners, and anyone who regularly spends time away from cities and conventional cellular coverage.
Key Specifications and Features Of Fenix 9, Fenix 9 Pro And Pro Solar Smartwatches
Pricing And Availability
The Garmin Fenix 9 series officially opens for public pre-orders on Friday, August 28, 2026, with bookings available through the Garmin Store and authorised retail partners like Amazon and Best Buy.
Pricing follows a tiered structure based on size and added hardware modules, starting at $999.99 for the standard Fenix 9 Base model 43mm/47mm and $1,099.99 for the 51mm version.
Moving up to either the premium full-titanium Fenix 9 Pro or the ultra-endurance Fenix 9 Pro Solar shifts the entry price to $1,099.99 for the 43mm/47mm sizes and $1,199.99 for the 51mm variants
For outdoor explorers wanting standalone network safety, either Pro tier with the integrated inReach Satellite and LTE hardware module adds a flat premium, bringing those builds to $1,199.99 for 43mm/47mm and $1,299.99 for 51mm.
Selecting high-end aesthetic finishes like Carbon Grey DLC titanium adds an extra $50 to the final checkout total.