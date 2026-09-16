Google announced the models on September 15, 2026, describing them as its most advanced live dialogue models yet. They are available through the Gemini API and are aimed at developers building real-time voice agents and other conversational applications.

The new models are designed to make voice interactions more natural while allowing AI agents to reason, use tools and understand visual context without interrupting an ongoing conversation.

Google has introduced Gemini 3.8 Live and Gemini 3.8 Live Extended Thinking, bringing new capabilities to its real-time voice AI models.

What Is Gemini 3.8 Live Extended Thinking?

Gemini 3.8 Live Extended Thinking is designed for voice interactions that require more complex, multi-step reasoning.

Instead of stopping the conversation while processing a task, the model can continue interacting with the user while reasoning and executing tasks in the background.

The model supports configurable thinking levels, allowing developers to choose between low, medium, and high reasoning depending on the task's complexity.

Google says this makes it suitable for voice agents that need to handle more complicated workflows while maintaining a natural conversation.

One key addition is asynchronous function calling. The model can execute API and tool calls in the background while continuing to communicate with the user.

This could allow a voice assistant to perform tasks such as checking information or coordinating multiple steps without forcing the user to wait silently.

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Visual Context and Multilingual Support

Gemini 3.8 Live models can also use visual information alongside spoken conversations. This lets an AI agent understand what a user is saying and what they are showing through supported visual input.

Google's Live API currently supports 97 languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and several other Indian languages. The native audio models can also switch between languages naturally during a conversation.

The models are designed to handle detailed information such as confirmation codes, claim numbers, and technical data, making them suitable for applications where accurate spoken input matters.

Gemini 3.8 Live vs Gemini 3.7 Flash

Gemini 3.8 Live should not be confused with Gemini 3.7 Flash. The two belong to different parts of Google's Gemini lineup.

Gemini 3.7 Flash vs Gemini 3.8 Live Feature Gemini 3.7 Flash Primary focus General AI, coding and agentic workflows Input/output Text, image, video, audio and other multimodal inputs Voice conversation Not its primary purpose Background tool use Supports tool use Reasoning Multi-step reasoning Visual understanding Multimodal Language support Broad multimodal capabilities Main use cases Coding, agents and enterprise workflows

Gemini 3.8 Live Feature Details Primary focus Real-time voice interactions Input/output Native real-time audio and multimodal interaction Voice conversation Core capability Background tool use Supports asynchronous tool execution during conversation Reasoning Real-time/interleaved reasoning; Extended Thinking adds deeper background reasoning Visual understanding Visual context during live conversations Language support Live API supports 97 languages Main use cases Voice agents, conversational AI and real-time assistants

Google describes Gemini 3.7 Flash as the previous-generation Flash model, while Gemini 3.8 Flash is its newer Flash successor. Gemini 3.8 Live, meanwhile, is a separate native-audio model family designed specifically for low-latency voice applications.

In other words, Gemini 3.8 Live is not simply a voice version of Gemini 3.7 Flash. It is part of Google's newer audio-focused model lineup.

Gemini 3.5 Transcribe Brings Real-Time Speech-to-Text

Google also introduced Gemini 3.5 Transcribe in August 2026 as a speech-to-text model designed for accurate, low-latency transcription. It can convert spoken audio into formatted text while handling accents, jargon, disfluencies and language changes.

The model supports more than 85 languages and is available through two APIs. Its Live API version is designed for continuous, low-latency transcription, while the Interactions API can process recorded audio with speaker attribution and word-level timestamps.

Gemini 3.5 Transcribe also supports automatic language switching and can be configured with custom vocabulary. This can help developers improve recognition of uncommon terms, company names, technical jargon and other domain-specific words.

Its applications include:

Real-time captions

Voice assistants

Call-centre applications

Meeting transcription

Audio analytics

Voice-controlled applications

Google says Gemini 3.5 Transcribe improves on its previous Chirp 3 speech-recognition model, including latency and transcription performance.

Gemini's Growing Audio AI Lineup

The latest releases are part of a broader expansion of Google's audio models.

The company also offers Gemini 3.5 Live Translate, which is designed for real-time speech-to-speech translation across more than 70 languages.

Developers can also use Gemini 3.1 Flash TTS for configurable speech generation, while Google's Lyria models target AI-generated music.

Together, these models give developers separate tools for live conversation, translation, transcription, speech generation and music creation.

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A Shift Towards Native Voice AI

Google's latest models aim to reduce the need for traditional voice pipelines that separately combine speech recognition, a text-based AI model, and speech synthesis.

With Gemini 3.8 Live, the model can process audio and generate audio as part of a native conversational experience. The Extended Thinking version adds deeper reasoning and background task execution while preserving conversational flow.

Developers can access Gemini 3.8 Live and Gemini 3.8 Live Extended Thinking through Google's Live API, with integrations also available through platforms including Agora, Fishjam, LangChain, LiveKit, Pipecat, Vercel and Vision Agents.