At the heart of the launch is Gemini Omni Flash, the first model in the Omni family, now rolling out globally to Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers through the Gemini app and Google Flow.

Starting with video generation, Gemini Omni can combine text, images, audio, and video inputs to produce high-quality visuals powered by Gemini's real-world knowledge and understanding.

Google has introduced Gemini Omni, a next-generation AI model that blends reasoning with creativity, allowing users to create and edit content using simple conversations.

The technology is also arriving free of cost on YouTube Shorts and the YouTube Create app starting this week.

Create and Edit Videos Using Natural Language

Google says Gemini Omni is designed to make content creation feel as simple as having a conversation. Instead of complicated editing tools, users can describe what they want.

Want to change a scene? Add characters? Shift the environment? Just ask.

With natural, common-language editing, every instruction builds on the last, ensuring characters remain consistent, scenes retain continuity, and physics remain realistic. Users can transform specific elements of a video or completely reimagine what is happening, all without losing the original context.

For example, a user could upload a video and ask Omni to change the weather, alter the camera angle, insert new objects, or even transform an ordinary moment into something cinematic.

Smarter Visuals Powered by Physics and Knowledge

What sets Gemini Omni apart is its claimed ability to combine creativity with a deeper understanding of the real world.

Google says Omni has an intuitive grasp of physics, including gravity, motion, kinetic energy, and fluid dynamics, which helps create more believable, realistic scenes.

The AI also taps into Gemini's knowledge of history, science, and cultural context, enabling more meaningful storytelling rather than simply generating visuals through pattern recognition.

This means users can generate educational explainers, historical recreations, or visually rich storytelling content from even short prompts.

Create Videos from Almost Anything

Gemini Omni supports multiple input formats, allowing users to mix and match images, text, videos, and voice references to create a single cohesive output.

Users can provide reference images, sketches, or scenes to guide the AI's visual style, while natural language prompts help define the creative direction.

For now, voice references will be the first audio input supported, with Google planning to expand audio capabilities in future updates.

Avatars and Responsible AI

Google is also introducing AI avatars, allowing users to create a digital version of themselves to generate videos that look and sound like them using their own voice.

However, the company says editing speech and changing audio in videos is still being carefully tested to ensure responsible use.

To prevent misuse, all videos created with Gemini Omni will include SynthID, Google's invisible digital watermark technology, helping users verify whether content was AI-generated.

Transparency tools integrated into the Gemini app, Google Search, and Gemini in Chrome will also help users understand how content was created or edited online.

A New Era of Content Creation?

For creators, Gemini Omni could significantly reduce the effort required to produce content. Instead of mastering editing software, users may need to speak or type instructions to create videos and visuals.

Whether it's changing a scene, generating explainers, or building cinematic clips from simple prompts, Google's latest AI push signals a future where content creation becomes more conversational, accessible, and faster than ever before.