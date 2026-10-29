The company plans to expand access gradually before making the model available to developers, businesses, and general users through its products and services.

Announced on Wednesday, the new model arrives weeks after the launch of Gemini 4 Argon and will initially be available to a select group of cybersecurity experts.

Google has introduced Gemini 4 Carbon, its latest artificial intelligence model designed to improve coding, complex reasoning, and cybersecurity capabilities.

Google is also working with US government authorities on a voluntary pre-release testing process to evaluate the model's capabilities and potential cybersecurity risks before broader deployment.

Gemini 4 Carbon Brings Improvements in Coding and Reasoning

According to Google, Gemini 4 Carbon outperforms its predecessor, Gemini 4 Argon, in several areas, including coding, complex reasoning, and tasks that require planning and execution over extended periods.

The model is also designed to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities more effectively and help develop fixes for software weaknesses.

Google claims that internal benchmarks showed Gemini 4 Carbon achieved more than twice the success rate of Gemini 4 Argon when generating secure code.

The company's Chrome team also reported that the new model delivered more than 10 times better performance than a competing model in generating high-quality code patches.

These improvements could make Gemini 4 Carbon useful for security researchers and developers working to identify and resolve vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them.

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Gemini 4 Carbon Performance in Cybersecurity Tests

Google has highlighted several benchmark results to demonstrate the model's cybersecurity capabilities. Its cloud security platform, Wiz, reportedly found that Gemini 4 Carbon outperformed other AI models across multiple web penetration-testing benchmarks.

The model recorded scores of 85.4% and 83.4% in SEC-bench Pro, a benchmark designed to evaluate an AI system's ability to identify software vulnerabilities autonomously. The supplied information does not specify which configurations or test conditions correspond to these two scores.

Gemini 4 Carbon was also evaluated using ExploitGym, which assesses AI models' ability to validate security risks. The reported result was 554.8, although the scoring format requires confirmation.

In Collinear's CWE-bench, the model scored 71%, reportedly outperforming Gemini 4 Argon, Grok 4.7, and GPT-6 Astra in the cited comparison.

These results suggest that Google is targeting cybersecurity professionals who need AI assistance with vulnerability discovery, security testing, and software remediation.

However, benchmark results alone do not establish how effectively a model will perform across all real-world security scenarios.

Google Claims Better Protection Against Prompt Injection

Beyond vulnerability detection and secure coding, Google says Gemini 4 Carbon has improved safeguards against misleading or malicious instructions.

During internal testing, the company reported that the model reduced unsupported claims by approximately half compared with Gemini 4 Argon.

Google also highlighted its performance on Gray Swan's indirect prompt-injection benchmark. Gemini 4 Carbon reportedly recorded a 0.0% attack success rate, compared with 0.7% for Gemini 4 Argon.

Prompt injection attacks attempt to manipulate AI systems through malicious instructions embedded in user inputs or external content.

Improving resistance to these attacks is particularly important when AI models interact with websites, documents, software tools, or other external sources.

Although the reported results indicate progress, they reflect performance under specific test conditions and should not be interpreted as a guarantee that the model is immune to prompt injection.

Gemini 4 Carbon Pricing

Google has announced introductory pricing for Gemini 4 Carbon at the same rates as Gemini 4 Argon.

Gemini 4 Carbon Pricing Pricing Category Price Input tokens $2 per million tokens Output tokens $10 per million tokens Cached input tokens 95% discount on the standard input price

The listed prices are in US dollars. Indian rupee equivalents may vary with exchange rates and applicable taxes.

Google is also offering a 95% discount on cached input tokens, which could help reduce costs for developers and businesses that repeatedly process similar input content.

Limited Availability Before Wider Release

Google is initially releasing Gemini 4 Carbon to a subset of cybersecurity experts as part of its phased rollout strategy.

The company is working with US government authorities on voluntary pre-release model testing. Google also plans to give additional trusted partners access through its Fairwind programme.

Google says developers, enterprises, and consumers will eventually be able to use Gemini 4 Carbon through different products and services. However, the company did not provide a specific timeline for general availability in the announcement details.