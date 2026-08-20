Students who qualify must complete Google's student eligibility verification and activation process to access the promotion.

The offer comes as Google expands Gemini's education-focused capabilities, bringing together AI-powered study tools, research features, interactive learning experiences and additional cloud storage.

Google is rolling out a major student-focused AI promotion in India, giving eligible college students one year of Google AI Plus at no cost. The plan normally costs Rs 399 per month, making the annual benefit worth nearly Rs 4,800.

What Does the Free Google AI Plus Offer Include?

The student promotion provides access to several enhanced Gemini capabilities along with additional Google storage.

Eligible students can get:

One year of Google AI Plus at no cost

Access to Gemini's advanced AI capabilities

2x higher Gemini usage limits

400GB of cloud storage

AI-powered study tools

Study Notebooks

Interactive learning experiences

Practice quizzes

Google Lens-powered learning assistance

Gemini Live and Deep Research features

Google is also offering a separate discount of up to 70% on a Google AI Pro and YouTube Premium bundle for eligible students who want access to additional AI capabilities and ad-free entertainment.

Gemini Gets a Dedicated Student Hub

Google is bringing its education-focused features together through a new Student Hub inside Gemini.

The hub is designed to act as a central workspace for students, helping them organise study materials, prepare for examinations and work through difficult subjects.

One of its main features is Study Notebooks, where students can add learning material and ask Gemini to create a personalised study plan.

Gemini can analyse the material, identify potential knowledge gaps and generate bite-sized lessons and quizzes based on the student's goals.

Diagnostic Quizzes Help Identify Knowledge Gaps

Students can also take diagnostic quizzes before beginning a study session.

The quizzes identify areas where the student needs additional practice. Gemini can then use those results to create a more personalised learning plan.

A progress dashboard can help students keep track of their learning milestones and see how they are progressing through different topics.

Interactive Visuals and 3D Simulations

Google is expanding Gemini's visual learning capabilities to make complicated subjects easier to understand.

Students can ask Gemini to create interactive visuals, tables, grids and functional 3D simulations related to a particular topic.

This could be especially useful for subjects where visual explanations work better than conventional text-based answers.

Google Search is also receiving study-focused features that allow students to generate interactive visual explanations and practice quizzes for different subjects, including standardised-test preparation.

Gemini Deep Research Works in the Background

Google is also expanding Deep Research capabilities within Gemini.

Students can ask Gemini to investigate a topic and generate a detailed research report. They don't have to stay in the conversation while the research is completed.

Users can lock their phone, move to another task or continue using Gemini for other activities. Once the report is ready, Gemini can send a notification.

Students can then return to the report and ask follow-up questions, request additional information or discuss the findings using Gemini Live.

Gemini Can Help Organise Academic Work

The AI tools also help with everyday academic organisation.

With permission, Gemini can identify important dates from a syllabus and help add examination dates and assignment deadlines to Google Calendar.

Students can also create additional notebooks and organise different sets of study materials, depending on the AI plan available to them.

How to Claim the Free One-Year Offer

Eligible college students in India must complete Google's verification process before activating the promotion.

Steps to Apply

Visit Google's official student offer page. Sign in using your personal Google Account. Select the student offer and begin the eligibility verification process. Complete the required student-status verification. Once approved, follow the instructions to activate Google AI Plus. Review the subscription terms, including what happens after the promotional period, before completing activation.

Students should check the eligibility requirements and promotional deadline shown during registration, as availability depends on Google's offer terms.

What Happens After One Year?

The Google AI Plus promotion is free for the first year, but students should review the subscription details carefully before activating it.

The terms shown during registration will explain whether the subscription automatically moves to a paid plan after the promotional period and what the applicable renewal price will be.

Students who do not want to continue with the subscription should check the cancellation and renewal conditions before the free year expires.

Google Expands AI Tools for Students

Google's latest student initiative goes beyond offering discounted access to Gemini. The company is building a broader AI-powered learning environment around Study Notebooks, personalised quizzes, interactive visualisations, Google Lens, Deep Research and Gemini Live.

For eligible college students in India, the one-year free Google AI Plus offer lets them try these tools without paying the regular Rs 399 monthly fee.

The initiative also reflects Google's broader effort to position Gemini as a personalised study assistant that can help students understand concepts, prepare for exams, organise coursework and explore new subjects rather than generate answers.