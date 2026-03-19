Google released a new update to Chrome on Tuesday, March,17. It integrates a bookmark design to mimic the desktop experience in Android. This feature primarily targets larger devices, such as tablets and foldable smartphones. The new bookmark feature appears below the address bar; it is usually called the omnibar and provides easier access to saved websites without deep menu navigation.

It also displays the favicons of bookmarked sites, providing users with quick visual access. The new inclusive features are very useful for users who have categorised their bookmarks into folders, as they can access them from the new toolbar, simplifying the process of exploring saved links without leaving the current page.

Users with more bookmarks can fit in the available space, besides extra options available to access folders and an 'All bookmarks' feature easily via the right-facing chevron icon, which opens a full-screen interface for comprehensive bookmark management.