With more than 3.5 billion Chrome users worldwide, including millions in India, cybersecurity experts are urging people to update their browsers immediately to reduce the risk of exploitation.

The flaws, tracked as CVE-2026-3909 and CVE-2026-3910, have been classified as zero-day vulnerabilities, meaning attackers may exploit them before security patches are fully deployed across devices.

Google has issued an urgent security warning for its widely used Chrome browser after discovering two critical vulnerabilities that could expose billions of users to cyberattacks.

Google has already released fixes in the latest Chrome update that address both vulnerabilities and strengthen the browser's defences against potential attacks.

Browsers serve as the primary gateway to the internet, handling everything from web searches and email access to online banking and business applications. Because Chrome dominates the global browser market, it is frequently targeted by cybercriminals seeking to exploit weaknesses and gain access to sensitive data.

According to security experts, these vulnerabilities could enable hackers to launch advanced attacks, including session hijacking, malware installation, and highly convincing phishing campaigns.

In some cases, attackers can even bypass security protections such as multi-factor authentication by stealing authentication tokens or hijacking active user sessions.

Modern cyberattacks increasingly focus on the browser itself. By exploiting vulnerabilities in the browser environment, hackers may gain unauthorized access to accounts or install malicious software without the user realizing anything is wrong.

Google confirmed that the latest Chrome update resolves both security flaws and protects users from ongoing threats. The company also emphasized that it is closely monitoring the situation and continuing to strengthen Chrome's security framework to safeguard users worldwide.

Safety Tips for Chrome Users

To stay protected, security experts recommend the following precautions:

Update Google Chrome to the latest version immediately.

Enable automatic updates so future security patches are installed automatically.

Avoid clicking suspicious links or downloading unknown attachments from emails or messages.

Monitor online accounts regularly for unusual activity.

Report any suspicious behavior to the relevant service providers.

With millions of devices relying on Chrome every day, keeping the browser updated is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to prevent cyberattacks and protect personal data.

Google has reassured users that it remains committed to maintaining strong security across its products. Still, it also stressed that user awareness and timely updates are critical in defending against evolving cyber threats.