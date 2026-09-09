After announcing a two-week update release cycle for Chrome, Google has launched it with its latest update. Under the new release schedule, Chrome's Stable channel will receive an update every two weeks instead of following the previous longer release cycle.

Previously, in 2021, Google updated Chrome on a four-week release cycle. Now, Google has officially shifted from a four-week cycle to a two-week cycle. It implemented its new two-week release cycle, starting with the rollout of Chrome 153 across Desktop, Android, and iOS.

Google has introduced a new two-week release cycle for Chrome with Chrome 153, marking a significant change in how the browser will receive updates. The new approach is designed to deliver security fixes, improvements, and new features faster.

Google says the smaller releases will make it easier to deliver improvements faster while reducing the size and scope of individual updates.

The update aims to deliver features, performance tweaks, and automated AI security patches faster while shrinking the N-day patch gap across the web ecosystem.

How the Cycle will help developers

The team notes that more frequent browser updates can help developers launch new web features more quickly and with greater confidence.

Google adds that when developers know deployment periods are shorter, they can expect interoperability updates to be delivered promptly as well. This approach ensures security updates reach end users faster and across platforms.

Previously, in July, Google explained how its Chrome team uses AI to fix bugs faster. The company uses large language models (LLMs) to automate vulnerability discovery, citing the rise of AI as a reason for new approaches.

Google has announced that starting with Chrome 153, web developers will receive stable updates every two weeks. Casual users will benefit from regular minor updates, allowing for quicker security fixes.

Enterprise administrators can update as soon as a stable version is released every two weeks, which Google suggests is a better and more secure choice for businesses.

Additionally, Google provides an extended stable channel for enterprise users who can't keep up with the faster release schedule.

In a prior update, Google's Chrome team revealed changes aimed at tackling notification prompt fatigue. Beginning with Chrome 155, Android users will experience a revamped notification interface with a new permission design.

Google says this change is meant to help users make more informed choices about subscribing to website notifications.