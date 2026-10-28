Announced on October 27, Genie 4 builds on Google's Gemini family of AI models to improve the appearance, behaviour, and continuity of generated environments.

The new model introduces improved visual realism, more natural character movements, realistic physics, and native audio generation, allowing users to create and modify simulated worlds while exploring them.

Google DeepMind has announced Genie 4, its latest AI world model designed to generate realistic, interactive environments that respond to user commands in real time.

The technology is designed to support applications ranging from interactive entertainment and game development to filmmaking, education, and robotics research.

Google DeepMind Genie 4 Features and Capabilities

One of Genie 4's key features is its ability to generate interactive environments that evolve in response to user input.

Rather than simply producing a fixed video, the model allows users to explore a simulated world and make changes while it is running.

Users can enter natural-language prompts to adjust weather conditions, change camera positions, or introduce new people and objects into a scene. Genie 4 then adapts the environment according to the instructions while attempting to maintain consistency with the surrounding world.

Google uses Gemini Omni to establish realistic visual appearances and behaviour, while other Gemini models provide reasoning to maintain coherence as the simulation develops. This combination is intended to make the generated environments more responsive and believable.

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Realistic Physics and Character Movements

Genie 4 also focuses on improving the physical behaviour of objects and characters within simulated environments.

According to Google DeepMind, the model can represent physical interactions such as collisions and aerodynamics, while generating characters that move and respond more naturally.

These capabilities could make the technology useful for interactive experiences in which users need to influence events rather than simply watch them unfold.

Genie 4 Introduces Native Audio Generation

Another major addition is native audio generation. Google describes Genie 4 as its first real-time world model that can generate audio directly alongside the simulated environment.

The model can produce ambient sounds that correspond to the surroundings, including wind blowing through trees and waves crashing on a beach. It can also generate music and other background sounds to make environments feel more immersive.

Genie 4 further supports interactive character dialogue. Characters can converse and respond to user inputs or events as they occur, with their dialogue adapting to changes within the simulation.

Potential Applications in Gaming, Filmmaking and Robotics

Beyond entertainment, Genie 4 could have applications in several industries.

In filmmaking, the model could help directors and production teams visualise scenes, experiment with different creative choices, and explore alternative versions of a sequence before production begins.

Game developers could use it to build interactive prototypes and test visual styles or gameplay concepts through natural-language instructions. In education and journalism, interactive simulations could provide new ways to explore historical settings or understand how environmental events develop.

Robotics is another potential application. AI-generated environments could help researchers create virtual scenarios in which robots and AI agents can practise tasks and navigate changing conditions before attempting similar activities in the physical world.

Google is also exploring how Genie 4 can work alongside Gemini models to plan and evaluate multi-step activities within simulations.

Safety Measures and SynthID Watermarking

Google DeepMind says Genie 4 has undergone internal safety evaluations and includes safeguards intended to prevent harmful or malicious content.

The company is also using its SynthID watermarking technology to mark all video and audio the model generates. The watermark is designed to help identify AI-generated media, supporting transparency as synthetic content becomes increasingly realistic.

Genie 4 Limitations

Despite its improvements, Genie 4 remains an early-stage research project and is not yet a fully developed simulation platform.

Google acknowledges that visual details and objects can change or drift during longer sessions, particularly after several complex prompt edits or when users move through an environment. Maintaining consistent object behaviour, spatial accuracy, legible text, and accurate real-time audio also remains challenging.

Google is continuing to evaluate the model and gather feedback to improve its performance.

Google Genie 4 Availability

Google DeepMind has begun rolling out Genie 4 as a research preview to a limited group of trusted testers. The company plans to expand access to Google AI Ultra subscribers through Project Genie, alongside early-access partners using the Gemini API and Google AI Studio.

A broader public release has not yet been announced. The initial rollout will allow Google to collect feedback and assess the model's capabilities and limitations before making it more widely available.