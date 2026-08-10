Starting August 10, 2026, Google Drive for desktop will no longer support backing up photos and videos to Google Photos.

Google is directing desktop users toward Google Photos' own "Back up folders" feature instead.

Google Drive for Desktop is ending its Google Photos backup feature on August 10, 2026, marking the end of automatic photo and video uploads from selected computer folders through Drive.

The change does not mean that Google Drive is shutting down, nor does it mean that photos already stored in Google Photos will be removed.

Instead, Google is removing the connection that allowed Drive for desktop to act as a desktop-based Google Photos backup tool.

Why Is Google Ending The Desktop Google Photos Backup Feature?

Google's transition aims to move photo backup away from the Drive desktop interface and toward Google Photos itself.

This effectively gives Google Photos a more direct role in managing photo and video backups from computers, rather than having users configure photo backups through a separate Drive application.

The move also simplifies Google's product structure: Drive remains focused on files and cloud storage, while Google Photos becomes the dedicated destination for photo and video management.

Google's documentation now directs users who want to continue backing up computer folders to Google Photos' own "Back up folders" feature.

In other words, Google is not removing the ability to back up desktop photos to Google Photos altogether. It is changing where and how users configure that backup.

Will Existing Google Photos Be Deleted?

The answer is no.

Ending the Drive for desktop backup feature does not automatically delete photos and videos that have already been backed up to Google Photos.

Google explicitly says that existing photos remain in Google Photos.

Stopping a folder backup only prevents future uploads; previously backed-up content remains in the Google Photos library unless the user deletes it separately.

Does The New Google Photos method upload the entire folder again?

This is an important concern for people who have already backed up large libraries.

Google says that when a folder is added to the new backup system, previously uploaded content will not simply be uploaded again.

The service is designed to avoid re-uploading content that has already been backed up.

However, Google notes that content that was previously uploaded and later edited or deleted while backed up may be uploaded again.

That means users should not assume that switching to the new system will automatically create a second copy of every photograph in their Google Photos library.

Nevertheless, anyone with a very large collection should monitor the initial backup and check Google Photos afterwards.

What About Photo Quality?

Google Photos allows users to choose between available upload-quality options, including Storage saver and Original quality.

Storage saver is designed to use less storage, while Original quality keeps the original resolution and quality.

Photographers with RAW files or high-resolution video should pay particular attention to storage consumption.

Google's current computer backup documentation says that Google Photos supports many common image and video formats, including JPG, HEIC, PNG, WebP, GIF, AVIF and many RAW formats, along with numerous video formats.

The change is primarily a change in Google's desktop photo-backup strategy, not the disappearance of Google Photos or Google Drive.

For most Google Photos users, there is no reason to panic. The key issue is simply making sure that the next photos you add to your computer are still being backed up after the Drive for desktop feature disappears.