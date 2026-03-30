Instead, they use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to do the hard work while they sleep. This change is completely transforming the tech industry and how people build software.

According to Schmidt, the most valuable programmers are no longer spending long nights typing every line of code by hand.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt recently shared a shocking update on how the world's best software engineers have quietly redefined their jobs.

The "Work While You Sleep" Strategy

Schmidt shared a story about a brilliant programmer at a startup who has a very unique routine. Instead of coding for hours, this engineer writes a "specification", a clear list of what the software needs to do and a "test" to check the results.

At 7:00 PM, he tells the AI to start the job and goes to bed. While he sleeps, the AI works through the night. By 4:00 AM, the project is finished.

Schmidt noted that in the past, a task like this would have taken 10 expert engineers at Google about six months to complete. Now, one person can do it overnight.

Why These Programmers Are Worth 10 Times More

The skill that makes these "elite" programmers so valuable is not just knowing a coding language. Schmidt says their real power is knowing how to talk to AI and give it the right instructions.

He calls these people "orchestrators" or "technology directors." Because they can use AI to build huge systems quickly, they are becoming much more expensive to hire.

Schmidt believes these top-tier experts are worth "10 times more" than an average programmer because they can "invent worlds" using these powerful digital tools.

The Future of Superintelligence

Looking ahead, Schmidt warns that AI will soon handle the "boring" parts of business, like accounting and billing.

He even predicted that within a few years, we might see a "Superintelligence" that is smarter than all humans combined.

For anyone wanting a successful tech career, the message is clear: the future belongs to those who can manage AI systems rather than write code manually.