Google Fitbit Air Expected to Launch in India on October 2

The Fitbit Air weighs just 12 grams and uses a screenless design, allowing users to track health metrics without the distractions of a traditional smartwatch.

Google is preparing to bring the Fitbit Air, its first screenless fitness tracker, to India. The device is expected to launch on October 2, expanding Fitbit's lineup with a lightweight wearable focused on continuous health and activity tracking.

Google has already listed the Fitbit Air on Flipkart, where it is currently marked as "Coming Soon" with a listed price of Rs. 13,999.

Google previously confirmed an October launch for India but did not announce an exact date. The final price will be confirmed at launch and could differ from the current listing depending on offers and discounts.

Google launched the Fitbit Air globally in May at a starting price of $99, about Rs. 9,500. The India listing shows a higher price than the global launch price.

Despite its compact design, the tracker supports more than 40 exercise modes and features such as Cardio Load, Readiness Score, Active Zone Minutes and automatic workout recognition. It can also monitor sleep stages, resting heart rate, heart-rate variability and skin temperature.

The device works with both Android and iOS smartphones and syncs through Bluetooth Low Energy. It can also work with Google's Health Coach to provide personalised fitness and wellness guidance.