Technology

Google Fitbit Air Expected to Launch in India on October 2

Google Fitbit Air is expected to launch in India on October 2 as the company's first screenless fitness tracker. It offers 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, 40+ exercise modes and up to seven days of battery life.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Google Fitbit air
Google Fitber air is expected to launch in India on October
Advertisement

Google is preparing to bring the Fitbit Air, its first screenless fitness tracker, to India. The device is expected to launch on October 2, expanding Fitbit's lineup with a lightweight wearable focused on continuous health and activity tracking.

The Fitbit Air weighs just 12 grams and uses a screenless design, allowing users to track health metrics without the distractions of a traditional smartwatch.

It offers 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, sleep analysis and automatic activity recognition.

Advertisement

Google has already listed the Fitbit Air on Flipkart, where it is currently marked as "Coming Soon" with a listed price of Rs. 13,999.

Google previously confirmed an October launch for India but did not announce an exact date. The final price will be confirmed at launch and could differ from the current listing depending on offers and discounts.

Google launched the Fitbit Air globally in May at a starting price of $99, about Rs. 9,500. The India listing shows a higher price than the global launch price.

Despite its compact design, the tracker supports more than 40 exercise modes and features such as Cardio Load, Readiness Score, Active Zone Minutes and automatic workout recognition. It can also monitor sleep stages, resting heart rate, heart-rate variability and skin temperature.

The device works with both Android and iOS smartphones and syncs through Bluetooth Low Energy. It can also work with Google's Health Coach to provide personalised fitness and wellness guidance.

Fitbit Air Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Design & Build
DesignScreenless fitness tracker
Weight12 grams
Water resistance50 metres
Health & Fitness Tracking
Heart rate24/7 heart-rate monitoring
SpO2Blood oxygen tracking
SensorsOptical heart-rate sensor, three-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, red and infrared SpO2 sensors, skin-temperature sensor
ActivitiesMore than 40 exercise modes
Health featuresCardio Load, Readiness Score, Active Zone Minutes, resting heart rate and heart-rate variability
Activity trackingSteps, calories, distance and automatic activity recognition
Smart featuresSilent alarms and Smart Wake
Connectivity & Compatibility
ConnectivityBluetooth 5.0 / Bluetooth Low Energy
CompatibilityAndroid and iOS
Battery
BatteryUp to 7 days
Fast charging5 minutes of charging provides up to 24 hours of use
Availability
India priceRs. 13,999 listed on Flipkart; final price to be confirmed
Expected India launchOctober 2
Advertisement

Topics

New gadget launchTechnology Latest News

Share

Loading comments...