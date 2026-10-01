The screen-free approach targets users who want continuous health and sleep tracking without wearing a larger wrist device.

Unlike conventional fitness bands and smartwatches, the Fitbit Air has no display . Google describes it as its smallest tracker yet, with a pebble-like design that clips into an interchangeable band.

Google has brought the Fitbit Air to India, expanding its wearable lineup with a compact fitness tracker designed to be worn throughout the day and night. The tracker arrives in India a month after its initial US launch.

The Fitbit Air can be worn throughout the day and overnight, while its lightweight design is intended to make it less intrusive during sleep.

Health and Fitness Tracking

The Fitbit Air continuously monitors several health metrics, including 24/7 heart rate, heart rhythm, SpO2, resting heart rate and heart rate variability. It also supports AFib alerts, helping users identify potential irregular heart rhythms.

For sleep tracking, the device records sleep duration and different sleep stages overnight. The collected information is then presented through Google's Health Coach, which turns health and activity data into personalised suggestions rather than simply displaying raw statistics.

Google is also positioning the Fitbit Air as a companion device for Pixel Watch users. Users can wear their Pixel Watch during the day and switch to the lighter Fitbit Air at night, letting them keep tracking sleep without wearing a smartwatch to bed.

Battery and Charging

The Fitbit Air is rated to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. Google also says that just five minutes of charging can provide up to a full day of use.

The quick-charging capability is particularly useful for a tracker designed to remain on the user throughout the night, as it reduces the time the device needs to be removed from the wrist.

Fitbit Air India Price and Sale Date

The Fitbit Air will go on sale in India from October 2 for ₹13,999. It will be available in four colour options:

Obsidian

Berry

Lavender

Fog

Every Fitbit Air sold in India also includes a three-month trial of Google Health Premium. The trial provides access to the complete Health Coach experience, after which users will need a paid subscription to continue using the premium features.

Bands and Compatibility

The tracker comes with a recycled-material band featuring a micro-adjustable design for a more precise fit.

Google is also offering additional band options, including a sweatproof Active Band for workouts and a Modern Band designed for a more premium, bracelet-like appearance.

The Fitbit Air works with devices running Android 11 or later and iOS 16.4 or later. Setup requires a Google account and the Google Health app, so Android and iPhone users in India can use the tracker.