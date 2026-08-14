The upcoming Fitbit device is distinct from other previous devices that have feature displays for workout metrics and notifications; the Fitbit Air introduces an entirely new approach.

The announcement was made during the Google Pixel 11 launch event in India on August 12. The confirmation comes just weeks after the Fitbit Air was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, signalling its launch in India.

Google has confirmed the Fitbit Air will launch in India this October, making it the company's first-ever screenless fitness tracker to enter the country.

By eliminating the screen, the Fitbit Air is a distraction-free health tracker that focuses on collecting data in the background rather than demanding the user's attention.

Fitbit is known for its fitness bands and smartwatches that include touchscreens. However, the Fitbit Air represents a significant change for the brand under Google's ownership, designed for users who prefer to monitor their health without the distractions of continuous notifications or having to check their workout statistics while running.

The Fitbit Air uses subtle haptic feedback and a small status light for notifications instead of a traditional display. Users can access health insights, activity reports, and coaching features via the Google Health app, keeping the wearable itself sleek and simple while the smartphone manages the interface.

This strategy resembles that of high-end recovery-focused devices like the Whoop band, but Google's version seeks to be more user-friendly and accessible to a wider audience.

Although it boasts a minimalist design, the Fitbit Air offers an extensive range of health and fitness tracking capabilities. This device includes:

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Heart rhythm assessment with atrial fibrillation (Afib) alerts

Blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring

Resting heart rate measurement

Heart rate variability (HRV) tracking

Sleep stage analysis

Sleep duration monitoring

Automatic workout detection

Manual exercise logging

Guided workouts through Google Health Coach

Charging features

With a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge, it offers fast charging capabilities, including just five minutes of charging, which provides enough power for a whole day's use.

Additional features consist of a polycarbonate body, water resistance up to 50 metres, and interchangeable bands.

Pricing in other countries

Fitbit Air is priced at $99.99 (about Rs. 9,500) in the US, and the price in India may vary.

The fitness tracker is currently available on Amazon India for Rs. 17,630. The variant featuring the Performance Loop band is priced slightly lower at Rs. 17,380, while the pink colour option is listed at Rs. 18,490 through third-party sellers on the platform.

However, it's anticipated that the Fitbit Air will be considerably more affordable than the Whoop fitness band, which is currently available for around Rs. 30,000 from third-party sellers in India.

As a result, the Fitbit Air serves as an economical choice for anyone seeking a screen-free fitness tracker. If you're in the market for a distraction-free option, the Fitbit Air could be worth considering.