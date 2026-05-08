Unlike most fitness trackers, the Fitbit Air does not have a screen. Google believes removing the display can help users stay more focused and avoid constantly checking notifications, stats or alerts. Instead, all health and activity data can be viewed through the new Google Health app.

The new wearable comes with a compact, lightweight, pebble-like design and is built for 24/7 wear. Google says the device is intended to provide a comfortable fit for daily use, workouts and sleep tracking, while collecting accurate health and fitness data through high-fidelity sensors.

Google has launched Fitbit Air, a new screenless fitness tracker designed for users who want continuous health monitoring without the distractions of a smartwatch or display-based fitness band.

Health and Fitness Features

Fitbit Air offers several advanced tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, heart rhythm tracking with A-fib alerts, blood oxygen level tracking, SpO2, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep stages and sleep duration. The device also supports automatic workout detection, which uses machine learning to improve tracking accuracy over time based on each user's activity patterns.

Size and Battery Life

Google says Fitbit Air is 25 per cent smaller than Fitbit Luxe and 50 per cent smaller than Inspire 3, making it one of the company's most discreet fitness trackers. Despite its small size, it offers up to one week of battery life. The device also supports fast charging, giving users around a full day of power with just about five minutes of charging.

Google Health App Integration

The wearable connects with the newly launched Google Health app, which replaces the Fitbit app. Google confirmed that the Fitbit app will begin transitioning to Google Health from May 19, with existing Fitbit user data automatically moving to the new platform. Google Fit users are expected to migrate later this year.

The new Google Health app brings data from wearables, Apple Health, Health Connect, and uploaded medical records into a single dashboard. The app is organised into sections such as Today, Fitness, Sleep and Health, giving users a clearer view of their overall wellness.

AI Health Coach

Google is also introducing a Gemini-powered AI Health Coach for Google Health Premium subscribers. The AI coach can offer personalised workout plans, sleep recommendations and recovery guidance based on user data. It can also analyse uploaded PDFs, photos, medical records and even images of gym equipment or routines to help users log activity and receive customised suggestions.

Pricing and Availability

Fitbit Air is priced at $99.99, which is approximately Rs 9,400. Buyers can preorder the device globally, with official sales starting on May 26. Each purchase also includes a three-month trial of Google Health Premium, giving users access to AI-powered health coaching features.

The device supports both Android and iOS, making it available to a wider range of users. However, Google has not yet announced the official availability of Fitbit Air in India.

With its screenless design, compact body, advanced health sensors and AI-powered wellness support, Fitbit Air appears to be Google's latest attempt to make fitness tracking more focused, comfortable and personalised.