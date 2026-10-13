Announced on October 12, 2026, the new device is for people who want more than a basic fitness band but don't necessarily need a full-fledged smartwatch.

It combines the lightweight design of a fitness band with a display that lets users check their activity, read notifications, view workout information, and access selected everyday features directly from their wrist.

Google's Fitbit Edge is the latest addition to the Fitbit family, introduced as a middle ground between the screenless Fitbit Air and the more advanced Pixel Watch 5.

Full Technical Specifications Specification Details Design And Dimensions Dimensions & Weight Measures 39.22 × 25.56 × 11.58 mm and weighs 17.7 grams without the band. Build It features a recycled aluminium case with a mechanical, tactile side button. Display Display A 1.34-inch backlit colour AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass, offering 46% more viewing area than the previous Fitbit Charge 6. Performance And Storage Processor & Memory Powered by an Ambiq AP5 MCU processor paired with 64 MB of NOR flash memory. Connectivity Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, independent GNSS, built-in GPS and Galileo tracking. Battery Battery Capacity 65mAh lithium-ion battery. Charging & Life Supports magnetic fast charging, full charge in 90 minutes; delivers up to 7 days of battery life; a 5-minute quick charge gives up to 1 day of usage. Device Compatibility Compatibility Fully compatible with Android 11+ and iOS 16.4+ via the Google Health App.

Core Features And Ecosystem Tools

The tracker includes a multipurpose electrical sensor (ECG app), an optional PPG heart rate tracker, and red/infrared blood oxygen (SpO2) sensors, a far-field skin temperature sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and an ambient light sensor.

It tracks over 50 manual sport modes.

It utilises Gemini Intelligence to recognise and log up to 100 workout categories automatically.

Unlike the screenless Fitbit Air, the Edge features an altimeter to measure elevation changes and floor climbing precisely.

In a historic shift for Fitbit hardware, it features a sustainable design that lets users remove screws to access and swap the modular battery.

Instead of Wear OS, it runs a custom, lightweight, tile-based interface inspired by the Pixel Watch.

It natively supports call/text notifications, quick replies (Android only), alarms, media controls, and Google Maps turn-by-turn directions.

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Pricing Breakdown

The standard Google Fitbit Edge is priced at $179.99, while pre-orders are currently open ahead of its official retail release on October 27, 2026.

This base price includes the aluminium tracker along with both small and large silicone Active Bands.

The Stephen Curry Special Edition of the Google Fitbit Edge is priced at $219.99.

Developed in collaboration with the four-time NBA champion, this premium variant features a water-repellent, moisture-wicking recycled polyester band available in custom "Rye" and "Game Ball Orange" colours.

Each purchase also includes a three-month complimentary trial of Google Health Premium.

Availability And Where To Buy

The global pre-order window for the Google Fitbit Edge officially launched on October 12, 2026, ahead of the device's retail release and shipping date on October 27, 2026.

Reservations are available directly online through the official Google Store and authorised major retail partners such as Amazon.

While the initial rollout covers North America and Europe broadly, explicit regional pricing and exact launch dates for additional markets like India have not yet been confirmed. However, a release is expected soon.

Colours and Finishes

The standard variant is available in four distinct colour configurations designed to match the Pixel 11 Pro Series.

Matte Black Aluminium case paired with an Obsidian band.

Satin Silver Aluminium case paired with a Fog band.

Satin Pyrite Aluminium case paired with an Olive band.

Champagne Gold Aluminium case paired with a Canyon band.

The Fitbit Edge looks like a meaningful step forward for Google's fitness tracker lineup.

For people who value long battery life, a readable display, everyday health monitoring, and a lighter design over an extensive app ecosystem, it could be a compelling alternative to a conventional smartwatch.