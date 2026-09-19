Google's official said Gemini found public information online and guessed credentials to access websites it believed were part of the test.

Google says its Gemini artificial intelligence system successfully identified and exploited security vulnerabilities in three companies' systems during an authorised security test, highlighting the growing capabilities of AI in cybersecurity research.

Google's Gemini AI model automatically accessed the internet and hacked other companies during a cybersecurity test. The company claims this is the first time it has experienced such an act.

The affected company in the security test have been informed about the breach that happened in May during an independent evaluation by the security firm Irregular.

The hack, first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Friday, occurred in May during a test conducted by an independent company that carries out cybersecurity evaluations.

Heather Adkins, Vice President of Security Engineering at Google, said in a statement that "We ensured the three entities were made aware, and we worked with our training partner on the changes they've now made to their testing processes.

She also added that these events highlight the importance of training powerful AI models to act responsibly. Other AI systems have also had similar breach incidents reported recently.

What happened while testing?

According to Google, the tests were conducted in a controlled environment to evaluate how Gemini could assist with offensive security tasks, including identifying weaknesses and developing methods to exploit them. The activity was part of security research rather than an unauthorised attack on the companies.

The testing environment was not supposed to be internet-enabled, but internet access was unintentionally enabled; once the connection connected to the internet, the model unexpectedly hacked into real firms.

In one breach, Irregular tested Gemini's cybersecurity capabilities by prompting the AI model to obtain information from a fake company's software.

The fake company had the same name as a real company. When the model unintentionally gained internet access, it correctly guessed the password and breached a real company's service.

In two other tests, the model searched the web for and found public repositories containing credentials to two other companies.

The model used those credentials to access real companies. According to Google, it stopped when it realised they were real companies.

The results demonstrate how advanced AI systems could potentially automate parts of the work traditionally performed by cybersecurity researchers.

An AI model that can find vulnerabilities and develop exploits could help security teams identify weaknesses faster and test whether their systems are adequately protected.

At the same time, the development raises concerns about the potential misuse of increasingly capable AI systems.