On November 10, 2026, Google rolls out Gemini 4 Carbon , which is now officially available to the public.

Google once again released a new AI model just a couple of weeks after releasing its Gemini 4 Argon frontier AI model for consumers and enterprises; the successor is ready.

Before its wide release, Google initially previewed the model on October 28, 2026, giving early access exclusively to a limited group of cyber defenders through the Fairwind Program.

The company adopted a gradual rollout strategy to gather feedback and strengthen the model's safety measures before expanding access.

Google began widening availability to Google AI Ultra subscribers through the Gemini app, Google Search's AI Mode, and its Antigravity coding platform. Developers and businesses can also access the model through eligible paid services.

Carbon can analyse dense documents and data across legal, financial and enterprise work, including charts, images, blueprints, schematics and tables. It can follow strict schemas to generate spreadsheets, presentations and reports.

Loading post from https://x.com/Google/status/2120186185423159331…

Major Highlights of Gemini 4 Carbon

Unlike its sister model, Gemini 4 Argon, Carbon is explicitly built for long-horizon agentic workflows and complex engineering. The model features a native 1-million-token multimodal context window and is built to operate autonomously across multiple days.

Carbon uses more tokens to explore a problem and check its own work, making it better suited to jobs like debugging an issue that spans several parts of an app.

Tunable Thinking Tiers:

Developers can now inject API parameters to control Carbon's "thinking tokens" across three distinct tiers (low, medium, and high). This allows teams to balance speed and cost against deep logical computation.

The swarm Protocol:

Integrated directly with the newly debuted Google antigravity platform, Carbon can spin up multi-agent swarms.

A user can input a single overarching prompt, and Carbon will delegate specialised sub-tasks to autonomous AI clones that collaborate until the project is completed.

Elite Cyber Defence:

Google DeepMind revealed that early testing with trusted partners successfully uncovered and patched critical zero-day vulnerabilities.

The model leads current security benchmarks, boasting 88.2% on SEC Bench Pro and 54.8% on Exploit Gym.

Gemini 4 Carbon Expands Availability

Gemini 4 Carbon is now available to certain users with a top-tier subscription. The new AI model is rolling out to AI Ultra subscribers, paying developers, and businesses.

Google AI Ultra starts at $100 a month in the US and also unlocks Carbon in Antigravity, Google's AI coding platform.

In search, eligible subscribers can select Gemini 4 Carbon from the model menu in AI Mode; it requires a personal Google account, is available to subscribers 18 and older in supported countries, and has daily usage limits.

In India, where Google has aggressively expanded its infrastructure, the premium AI Ultra tiers featuring Carbon are live today at Rs 6,500 and Rs 19,500 per month, scaling based on enterprise storage and data allocation requirements.

Free 6-month access windows have also opened today for verified academic and scientific researchers utilising the Antigravity framework.