It targets users who need powerful help with coding, research, data analysis, and other demanding tasks but don't necessarily require the full capabilities of Google's most powerful model.

Gemini 4 Neon is designed to deliver advanced reasoning capabilities without the higher costs and longer response times associated with flagship AI models.

Google is expanding its Gemini 4 AI lineup with another new model, Gemini 4 Neon, announced on November 18. The latest release comes just days after the company introduced Gemini 4 Carbon and Gemini 4 Hydrogen, further strengthening its artificial intelligence portfolio.

With this launch, Google has replaced Gemini 4 Argon in the Gemini app and retired the older Gemini 3.1 Pro model.

What Makes Gemini 4 Neon Different?

Google's new Gemini 4 lineup serves different purposes depending on the task's complexity.

While Gemini 4 Hydrogen focuses on everyday requests and faster responses, Gemini 4 Carbon is designed for demanding workloads and complex projects.

Gemini 4 Neon sits between these two models, bringing much of Carbon's reasoning capability to tasks such as software development, research and data analysis.

According to Google, Gemini 4 Neon operates approximately three times faster than Carbon while reducing overall costs by around 60%.

The model supports text, audio and video inputs, allowing users to work with different types of information. Developers can also select from four reasoning levels: Low, Medium, High and Extra High. This provides greater control over response speed and reasoning depth, depending on the requirements of a particular task.

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Gemini 4 Neon Performance and Benchmark Scores

Google's performance claims are supported by several independent benchmark evaluations, although actual results may vary depending on the task and testing conditions.

Artificial Analysis gave Gemini 4 Neon an Intelligence Index score of 61 at the Extra High reasoning setting.

In science and mathematics evaluations, the model recorded the following results:

Terminal-Bench Science: 70.5%

RiemannBench: 84%

HLE Diamond: 71.3%

The model also demonstrated strong performance in office-related tasks, research and business applications.

It scored 70.9% on the Vals Index, topped both the Legal Research Bench and Tax Agent Bench, and achieved 73.5% on Chartography, which evaluates its ability to understand and interpret charts.

On Zapier's AutomationBench, Gemini 4 Neon recorded a score of 56.3%. It also generated $16,843 in Andon Labs' Vending Bench 2 simulation.

Security and Safety Performance

Beyond reasoning and productivity, Google has also highlighted Gemini 4 Neon's cybersecurity and safety capabilities.

The model scored 90.5% on SEC-Bench Pro, which evaluates its ability to identify software vulnerabilities. It scored 70.7% on Collinear's CWE Bench for vulnerability remediation.

Other security benchmark results include:

AutoBax Bench (Hard Tier): 76%

WebExploitBench v1.2: 51.26%

On Gray Swan's prompt injection evaluation, Gemini 4 Neon recorded a zero per cent attack success rate.

Google's internal safety evaluations also reported a 0.09% misaligned action rate and a 99.2% honesty score.

These results indicate Google's efforts to improve the model's reliability and security when handling complex tasks.

Google Gemini 4 Neon Pricing

Google has positioned Gemini 4 Neon between competing high-end AI models in terms of pricing.

Gemini 4 Neon Pricing Token Type Price Input tokens $3 per million Cached input tokens $0.15 per million Output tokens $15 per million

This places Gemini 4 Neon above OpenAI's GPT-6.2 Sol, which reportedly costs $2 per million input tokens, but below Anthropic's Claude Opus 5.5, priced at $4 per million input tokens.

However, there is a temporary pricing difference worth considering.

Google has discounted Gemini 4 Carbon to $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens until November 30. From December 1, its regular pricing will increase to $4 per million input tokens and $20 per million output tokens.

As a result, developers may find Carbon more affordable than Neon during the promotional period, while Neon offers a more cost-efficient option once Carbon returns to its regular pricing.

How to Access Gemini 4 Neon

Gemini 4 Neon is available to eligible Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers through the Gemini app.

Regular users can try the model by selecting the Deeper Analysis option, which enables its advanced reasoning capabilities.

Developers can also access Gemini 4 Neon through several Google platforms, including:

Google AI Studio

Android Studio

Gemini for Business

Google Antigravity

Google is also preparing a specialised cybersecurity version of the model for members of its Fairwind programme.

Google's Expanding Gemini 4 AI Lineup

With Gemini 4 Neon, Google is expanding its AI portfolio to cover a wider range of user requirements. Instead of relying on a single flagship model, the company is offering different options for everyday assistance, advanced reasoning and demanding professional workloads.

The biggest highlight of Neon is its reported combination of speed, reasoning capabilities and lower operating costs. This could make it an attractive option for developers and businesses looking to run complex AI tasks without paying flagship-level prices.

As competition between Google, OpenAI and Anthropic continues to intensify, Gemini 4 Neon adds another contender to the rapidly evolving AI market.