The change was first noticed during the setup process for new Gmail accounts. Several users reported receiving a prompt offering two options: continue with 5GB of free storage or unlock the complete 15GB by adding a phone number.

According to screenshots shared on Reddit, Google is reportedly experimenting with reducing the default free cloud storage from 15GB to 5GB for newly created accounts. To regain the full 15GB at no additional cost, users may now be required to link a phone number to their Google account.

For more than a decade, a standard Google account has offered 15GB of free cloud storage, helping users store emails, photos, and files across Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive. However, recent reports suggest that Google may be testing a significant change to this long-standing policy for new users.

The notification reportedly reads: "Your account includes 5GB of storage. Now get even more storage space with your phone number for Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail. Unlock 15GB storage at no cost by using your phone number." Users are then given the option to either keep 5GB of storage or verify their account through a mobile number.

Why Google Is Making This Change?

Google's apparent rationale for the move is a "one person, one storage benefit" approach. By requiring a phone number, the company says it can ensure that the free 15GB storage allocation is granted only once per individual.

This could help Google tackle two persistent issues: spam accounts and abuse of free storage. Many users currently create multiple Gmail accounts to repeatedly access 15GB of free cloud space and back up large amounts of data without paying for additional storage. Linking a phone number makes it harder to create numerous accounts solely for free storage.

At the same time, phone number verification gives Google an additional layer of user identity, helping distinguish genuine users from bots or duplicate accounts.

Quiet Policy Shift Raises Questions

Although Google has not officially announced a broad policy change, reports suggest the company may have quietly updated its language on official support pages.

Using the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine, publications tracking the change claim Google revised its wording in March 2026. Previously, Google's support pages stated that every account comes with 15GB of free storage.

The updated wording now says users get "up to 15GB of cloud storage at no charge," a subtle but notable shift that hints at possible conditions.

Will Existing Users Be Affected?

For users who already have Google accounts with 15GB of free storage, there appears to be no immediate impact. The reported change currently appears to be limited to new account registrations, where users may be asked to verify a phone number to access the full storage allowance.

If the test expands, however, new users signing up for Gmail, Google Drive, or Google Photos may need to decide whether to share their phone number or continue with only 5GB of storage.

While Google has not explicitly stated that everyone must link a phone number to receive 15GB of cloud storage, at least some new users have reportedly already received the notice, signalling what could become a major shift in how free Google storage works in the future.