One of the headline features of the update is Ask Maps, a new conversational AI tool integrated directly into Google Maps.

With these changes, Google Maps is evolving beyond a simple navigation app and moving toward becoming a full-fledged AI travel assistant that can help users discover places, plan routes, and understand their journey before they even leave home.

Google has unveiled one of the biggest updates to Google Maps in recent years, introducing powerful new features powered by its Gemini AI technology. The update adds tools such as "Ask Maps" and "Immersive Navigation," aiming to make navigation and trip planning more intelligent, visual, and interactive.

Instead of manually searching for locations, users can ask natural questions such as:

"Where is a restaurant near me?"

"Can you plan a trip with a beach view?"

Using Gemini AI, Google Maps analyzes information such as reviews, photos, location data, and user preferences to recommend places and plan routes.

The feature also considers a user's past Google Maps activity, enabling the AI to offer more personalized suggestions for where to go and what to do.

According to Google, Ask Maps is designed to help users discover destinations, plan stops along their route, and explore nearby attractions more easily.

Immersive Navigation offers 3D Route Visualization

Alongside the AI assistant, Google has introduced Immersive Navigation, a new visual navigation experience designed to make travel easier to understand.

The feature displays highly detailed 3D views of routes, including:

Terrain and landscapes

Buildings and streets

Road intersections and overpasses

According to Road & Track, the immersive view also highlights important navigation elements such as lane changes, crosswalks, traffic signals, and highway merges.

Smart camera angles, zooming features, and improved spatial visuals help drivers better understand complex road layouts before they reach them.

This enhanced perspective is expected to make navigating busy urban roads and complicated intersections much more intuitive for drivers.

A Smarter Travel Experience

With Gemini AI powering Ask Maps and enhanced visuals guiding navigation, Google Maps is becoming a more dynamic and intelligent travel companion.

Users will no longer need to search for every stop along their route manually. Instead, the AI can analyze user data and provide instant recommendations, route insights, and travel suggestions.

The immersive visuals also give users a clearer understanding of their surroundings and destination before they even begin their journey.

A Major Shift for Google Maps

Industry experts say the new features represent the biggest transformation of Google Maps in nearly a decade.

By combining conversational AI with immersive visualization, Google is reshaping Maps into a platform that not only helps users travel but also helps them discover and explore their environment more intelligently.

If these features roll out globally as planned, Google Maps could soon transition from a basic navigation tool into a comprehensive AI-powered travel and discovery platform.