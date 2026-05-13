Google Books is expected to combine the best of Android and Chrome OS. Like Chromebooks, the new laptops will support Android apps from Google Play, but they will place a much stronger focus on AI-powered features. Google has not yet confirmed the exact operating system, but the company described it as a modern OS designed for intelligence.

The announcement marks a major shift from the Chromebook era. More than 15 years ago, Google introduced the Chromebook as a laptop built for a cloud-first world. Now that computing is moving from simple operating systems to intelligent systems, Google sees a new opportunity to rethink what a laptop can be.

Google has announced Googlebook, a new category of AI-powered laptops designed with Gemini intelligence at the core.

According to Google Senior Director Alex Kuscher, Googlebooks are the first laptops built from the ground up for Gemini. The goal is to provide personal, proactive help whenever users need it.

Key AI-Powered Features

Magic Pointer

One key feature is Magic Pointer, a new AI-powered cursor experience developed with Google DeepMind. Instead of acting only as a basic pointer, the cursor can come alive with Gemini. By moving or wiggling the cursor, users can receive quick and contextual suggestions based on what they are pointing at on the screen.

For example, if a user points at a date in an email, Gemini can help create a meeting. If a user selects two images, such as a living room and a new couch, Gemini can help visualize how they would look together. Google says the feature is designed to help users move from idea to completion with just a few clicks.

Create Your Widget

Google is also introducing Create Your Widget, a feature that allows users to build custom desktop widgets by simply typing a prompt. Gemini can search the internet or connect with Google apps such as Gmail and Calendar to create personalized dashboards.

A user planning a family reunion, for example, could organize flights, hotel bookings, restaurant reservations, and a countdown in one helpful place on the desktop.

Enhanced Connectivity

Another major focus of Google Books is improving connectivity between laptops and phones. Because the system is built partly on the Android technology stack, Google says it can bring new features faster and offer a smoother multi-device experience.

Users will be able to open phone apps directly from the laptop, quickly complete tasks, and return to their work without leaving the screen. They will also be able to access files on their phone through the Google Bookmarks file browser, making it easier to view, search, or insert phone files without manual transfers.

Industry Partnerships and Design

Google is working with major industry partners, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, to launch the first Googlebook models. The laptops will come in different shapes and sizes, with premium materials and craftsmanship.

Each Googlebook will also feature a unique Glowbar, a design element that Google describes as both functional and beautiful.

The Vision

With Googlebook, Google is aiming to create a new generation of AI-first laptops. Instead of simply offering apps and tools, the company wants the laptop itself to become more helpful, more personal, and more aware of what users need in the moment.