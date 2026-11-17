Google Maps is taking another huge step toward changing how people discover places and plan their journeys.
Its conversational feature, Ask Maps, lets users interact with Google Maps through natural, back-and-forth dialogue instead of typing, and it is expanding into more than 30 European countries, bringing its capabilities to a much wider audience.
With this expansion, users can now create a detailed travel plan simply by describing what they want to do, instead of searching for every single destination.
The expansion of this feature was announced on November 16, 2026, as part of Google's wider effort to make Maps more useful for everyone around the globe for everyday activities like holiday planning and discovering more about the city or the local region.
Instead of functioning as a traditional application that helps users navigate to places, Google Maps is gradually becoming a more complete travel and local discovery platform.
With Ask Maps, users can describe their needs in their own language and receive recommendations based on their preferences.
Key Rollout Milestone
March 12, 2026 (Initial Launch)
Google released Ask Maps on Android and iOS in the US and India, which is described as the biggest Google Maps update in a decade; the launch introduced Gemini-powered conversational search for complex, multi-criteria local queries.
August 6, 2026 (Global Expansion and Hindi Support)
The Ask Maps feature was expanded to Australia, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Japan and Mexico, along with English-language support in over 150 additional countries and territories.
This update also added Hindi language support, real-time transit alerts in India, and more capabilities like food ordering and hotel discovery.
November 16, 2026 (European Rollout And Agentic Tools)
In 30+ European countries, including the UK, Germany, and Spain, Google expanded its Ask Maps feature, bringing total availability to over 200 countries and territories.
The update introduced custom trip scheduling and saved list search globally, while launching "Know Before You Go" route trips and AI-powered features exclusively in the US.
Underlying Technology And Data Sources
Gemini Reasoning
Google's Gemini models break down complex queries into distinct criteria such as location, atmosphere, timing, and budget, and combine answers from unstructured text across the web and Maps.
Real-World Place Graph
The system cross-references AI reasoning against Google Maps data covering over 300 million places, live business hours, real-time traffic, and insights from 500 million contributors.
Personalisation Layer
When the user has enabled personalised recommendations in Google account settings, Ask Maps gives answers using the user's past searches, saved lists, reviews, and home or work locations.
Agentic Eruption
To make it convenient for users, Ask Maps could connect with third-party booking partners or use automated AI calling to verify appointment slots and availability with local businesses; however, this feature has yet to roll out to other countries and is currently available only in the US.
Since Google Maps expanded into more than 30 European countries in November, it has become an important addition to Google's mapping ecosystem. It marks another significant step toward making the feature available to users worldwide.