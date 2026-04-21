In 2021, Google acquired the brand for $2.1 billion, and it now operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Google LLC. After the acquisition, it was operated as part of Google's health and wellness initiatives focused on wearables to monitor users' health.

The Fitbit was originally owned by Fitbit Inc., which James Park and Eric Freidman founded. This is actually a wireless wearable used for monitoring physical fitness and tracking our daily activities, such as smartphones and pedometers, which also monitor our heart rate, sleep, and the number of stairs we have climbed. It operated as an American consumer electronics and fitness company from 2007 to 2021.

Google is yet to release a screenless watch that is only meant for tracking fitness under the Fitbit brand, which is named "Fitbit Air"

Products of Fitbit

Fitbit Inspire 3

Fitbit Charge 6

Fitbit Versa 4

Fitbit Sense 2

Google Pixel Watch 4

All these products have many special features and are very different from one another. These products could easily monitor our health and track our sleep. The battery of the Fitbit products allows for 24/7 monitoring, but still, it will last between 6 and 10 days, even when it is charged once

Google's New Screenless Wearable

Google announced the release of new screenless fitness tracker technology in late March 2026, with a teaser featuring four-time NBA champion and Google performance advisor "Steph Curry" wearing the watch.

In the video, Steph Curry says that he "was so excited for what this is going to mean for the world for health and wellness. It's a first of its kind in a way", he says this while playing basketball, wearing the grey and orange tracker on his left wrist.

And on Google's side, it never mentioned anything about the watch. But the company shared a post that read "Our performance advisor has been working with the team to cook up something special. More to share soon".

Features of Screenless Fitbit

This tracker comes with a dual-tier model. The need for a dual-tier model, for this watch, is that the free tier offers essential features such as step counting and heart rate monitoring, making it useful for general users.

And with the premium tier, it offers AI-driven insights and personalised health coaching that become increasingly useful for athletes and anyone conscious about their health.

Integration of AI

Google Gemini has been integrated with the wearable, and with that, the AI will collect the user's raw health data and turn it into actionable insights.

For instance, if the user's heart rate is higher than normal, the AI will recommend taking a break for a while and even specify the duration, such as, "Within this time, the user should take a break."

If the user doesn't get enough sleep, the AI will recommend getting a good amount. These insights provide users with personalised guidance to monitor their health.

Google has announced that the wearable will be released on May 16, 2026.