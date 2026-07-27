Technology

Google Pixel 11 Series May Get Price Hike, Here's What to Expect

Google's Pixel 11 series is set to debut on August 12, bringing four new flagship smartphones powered by the Tensor G6 chip and AI upgrades. However, reports suggest the lineup could launch with higher prices due to a global RAM shortage, with further price adjustments possible after release.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Google Pixel 11 Series
Google Pixel 11 Series may get price hike
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Google is preparing to unveil the Pixel 11 series at its upcoming Made by Google event on August 12 (3 PM PT) / August 13 (3:30 AM IST). The next-generation flagship lineup is expected to include the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

While anticipation for the new smartphones continues to build, fresh reports suggest buyers may have to pay more than expected.

According to industry reports, Google is planning a dynamic price adjustment for the Pixel 11 lineup due to an ongoing global shortage of RAM components, which has significantly increased manufacturing costs.

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Pixel 11 Prices Could Increase

Several smartphone brands have recently raised prices to offset rising memory and storage costs, and Google now appears set to follow the same strategy.

Reports indicate that a Google executive has acknowledged the RAM supply constraints, stating that pricing for the Pixel 11 series will be adjusted based on market conditions and component availability. This means prices could fluctuate after launch depending on supply.

The pricing changes may not be limited to the upcoming Pixel 11 models. Existing devices in the Pixel 10 series and other Google smartphones could also see price revisions in the coming weeks.

Expected Prices

Leaked pricing information suggests the Pixel 11 family could arrive with noticeably higher starting prices in Europe and the UK.

  • Google Pixel 11: €999 (around ₹1.08 lakh) for the 256GB model

  • Google Pixel 11 Pro: €1,199 (around ₹1.30 lakh) for the 256GB variant

  • Google Pixel 11 Pro XL: €1,399 (around ₹1.52 lakh) with 256GB storage

  • Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Expected to be the most expensive model in the lineup, with pricing yet to be officially revealed.

Expected Google Pixel 11 Specifications

The standard Google Pixel 11 is expected to receive several meaningful upgrades over its predecessor while retaining Google's clean Android experience.

Rumored specifications include:

Google Pixel 11 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display6.3-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
ProcessorGoogle's next-generation Tensor G6 chipset
SoftwareAndroid 17 out of the box with Google's latest AI-powered Pixel features
Memory12GB RAM
Storage256GB base storage
Rear Cameras50MP primary sensor with OIS, 48MP ultrawide camera and 10.8MP telephoto lens with optical zoom
Front CameraAround 12MP for selfies and video calls
BatteryApproximately 5,000mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging
ConnectivityWi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, USB Type-C, NFC and satellite emergency communication support
SecurityUltrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
DurabilityIP68 dust and water resistance

Google is also expected to introduce new AI-powered photography tools, smarter Gemini features, improved on-device processing and enhanced battery optimization across the Pixel 11 lineup.

Launch Date Confirmed

Google has officially confirmed that the Made by Google event will take place on August 12, where the company is expected to unveil the entire Pixel 11 family alongside new Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds devices.

With premium hardware, Google's latest Tensor processor and deeper AI integration, the Pixel 11 series is shaping up to be one of the company's biggest smartphone launches. However, if reports of higher pricing prove accurate, buyers may have to pay a premium for Google's latest flagship experience.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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