According to industry reports, Google is planning a dynamic price adjustment for the Pixel 11 lineup due to an ongoing global shortage of RAM components, which has significantly increased manufacturing costs.

While anticipation for the new smartphones continues to build, fresh reports suggest buyers may have to pay more than expected.

Google is preparing to unveil the Pixel 11 series at its upcoming Made by Google event on August 12 (3 PM PT) / August 13 (3:30 AM IST). The next-generation flagship lineup is expected to include the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Pixel 11 Prices Could Increase

Several smartphone brands have recently raised prices to offset rising memory and storage costs, and Google now appears set to follow the same strategy.

Reports indicate that a Google executive has acknowledged the RAM supply constraints, stating that pricing for the Pixel 11 series will be adjusted based on market conditions and component availability. This means prices could fluctuate after launch depending on supply.

The pricing changes may not be limited to the upcoming Pixel 11 models. Existing devices in the Pixel 10 series and other Google smartphones could also see price revisions in the coming weeks.

Expected Prices

Leaked pricing information suggests the Pixel 11 family could arrive with noticeably higher starting prices in Europe and the UK.

Google Pixel 11: €999 (around ₹1.08 lakh) for the 256GB model

Google Pixel 11 Pro: €1,199 (around ₹1.30 lakh) for the 256GB variant

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL: €1,399 (around ₹1.52 lakh) with 256GB storage

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Expected to be the most expensive model in the lineup, with pricing yet to be officially revealed.

Expected Google Pixel 11 Specifications

The standard Google Pixel 11 is expected to receive several meaningful upgrades over its predecessor while retaining Google's clean Android experience.

Rumored specifications include:

Google Pixel 11 Specifications Specification Details Display 6.3-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate Processor Google's next-generation Tensor G6 chipset Software Android 17 out of the box with Google's latest AI-powered Pixel features Memory 12GB RAM Storage 256GB base storage Rear Cameras 50MP primary sensor with OIS, 48MP ultrawide camera and 10.8MP telephoto lens with optical zoom Front Camera Around 12MP for selfies and video calls Battery Approximately 5,000mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, USB Type-C, NFC and satellite emergency communication support Security Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock Durability IP68 dust and water resistance

Google is also expected to introduce new AI-powered photography tools, smarter Gemini features, improved on-device processing and enhanced battery optimization across the Pixel 11 lineup.

Launch Date Confirmed

Google has officially confirmed that the Made by Google event will take place on August 12, where the company is expected to unveil the entire Pixel 11 family alongside new Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds devices.

With premium hardware, Google's latest Tensor processor and deeper AI integration, the Pixel 11 series is shaping up to be one of the company's biggest smartphone launches. However, if reports of higher pricing prove accurate, buyers may have to pay a premium for Google's latest flagship experience.