The Pixel 11a is expected to follow the Pixel 10a, which Google officially launched in February 2026 at ₹49,999 in India. The Pixel 10a features a 6.3-inch Actua display, Tensor G4 chipset and a flat rear design with its camera system integrated into the back panel.

CAD renders reportedly published by Android Headlines have revealed the possible design, dimensions and colour options of Google's upcoming affordable Pixel phone.

Google appears to be preparing its next A-series smartphone, with early details about the rumoured Pixel 11a now surfacing online.

According to leaked renders, Google could make subtle design changes to the Pixel 11a while retaining a familiar pill-shaped camera module.

The camera island appears slightly larger than the unit seen on the Pixel 10a and could house a dual-camera setup alongside an LED flash.

The leaked handset is also said to be slightly more compact than its predecessor. It reportedly features a flat rear panel and a flat front display, with relatively thick bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The physical layout shown in the renders appears familiar, with the power and volume buttons positioned on the right side. The bottom edge is expected to house the USB Type-C port, speaker grille and microphone openings.

Possible Colour Options

The Pixel 11a is reportedly being tested in four colour options: black, green, purple and silver.

The black version could carry Google's Obsidian branding, while the remaining shades may be marketed as Olive or Pistachio, Frost and Fog. Google has not officially confirmed these names.

Pixel 11a Expected Specifications Specification Details Display 6.3-inch flat display Refresh rate Up to 120Hz HDR brightness Up to 2,250 nits Peak brightness Up to 3,350 nits Processor Google Tensor G6 Networking chip MediaTek M90 Rear cameras Dual-camera system, reportedly Front camera Centre-aligned hole-punch camera Design Flat rear panel and flat display Camera module Pill-shaped Colours Obsidian, Olive/Pistachio, Frost, Fog Port USB Type-C

What to Expect From the Pixel 11a

The biggest changes appear to be focused on the phone's physical design and display rather than a complete redesign. The reported 6.3-inch screen would also keep the Pixel 11a in line with the Pixel 10a's display size.

The reported Tensor G6 and MediaTek M90 combination could bring a significant hardware change if these details eventually prove accurate.

However, Google has not yet announced the Pixel 11a, so its chipset, camera hardware, dimensions, pricing and launch timeline remain unconfirmed.

For context, the Pixel 10a launched with Tensor G4, a 6.3-inch display, 48MP main and 13MP ultrawide cameras, IP68 protection, and seven years of software, security, and Pixel Drop updates.

The Pixel 11a is therefore still some way from becoming an official product, and more details are expected to emerge as Google moves closer to its eventual launch.