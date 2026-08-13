Google Pixel Watch 5 & Pixel Tag Unveiled: Price, Features & Specs
Google has unveiled the Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel Tag in India, bringing enhanced health tracking, offline Gemini, improved GPS accuracy and up to 40 hours of battery life, while the Pixel Tag offers an Ultra Wideband tracker with over a year of battery life.
Google has expanded its Pixel ecosystem with the launch of the Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel Tag at its Made by Google event on August 12.
While the Pixel Watch 5 focuses on health tracking, fitness and Gemini-powered intelligence, the Pixel Tag enters the Bluetooth tracker category with a focus on locating everyday belongings.
Pixel Watch 5: Smarter Health and Gemini Features
The Pixel Watch 5 retains Google's familiar circular design, featuring a curved enclosure, a digital crown and an integrated speaker and microphone for handling calls directly from the wrist.
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The smartwatch features a domed Actua 360 display with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 accelerated processor with a dual-chip architecture designed to improve performance while keeping power consumption under control.
Google has increased the RAM by 50 per cent and claims a 12 per cent CPU boost compared with the previous generation. The company says these improvements make Gemini responses around 20 per cent faster.
One of the major additions is on-device Gemini, allowing the AI assistant to work without an internet connection. This can result in quicker responses while also enabling features such as live translation and audio transcription directly from the watch.
More Accurate GPS Tracking
Google is also improving location tracking on the Pixel Watch 5. Its new GPS modem is claimed to offer up to twice the accuracy of previous generations, particularly in challenging environments.
To improve route tracking, Google has combined satellite positioning with technology derived from Google Maps. The system can use 3D building models to trace satellite signal paths and Google's global network of GPS reference stations.
The watch can also use real-time data from weather reference stations to account for local atmospheric conditions and improve positioning accuracy.
Google Health Coach
Health and fitness tracking receive a major upgrade through Google Health Coach. The feature can help users with strength training by creating customised workouts based on their individual goals.
Users can also create and personalise their own strength routines through the Google Health app.
Sleep tracking has also been improved, with Google claiming 15 per cent more accurate sleep-stage detection. The watch also adds bedtime automations, including the ability to automatically pause audiobooks when the user falls asleep, along with a dedicated bedtime watch face.
Alongside existing features such as ECG, irregular heart-rate notifications and high- and low-heart-rate alerts, Google is adding three new Health Guardian features.
Pixel Watch 5 Battery and Price
Google claims the Pixel Watch 5 can deliver up to 40 hours of battery life on the 41mm model and supports fast charging.
In India, the 41mm Pixel Watch 5 costs Rs. 42,900, while the 45mm version is priced at Rs. 45,900.
Pre-orders opened on August 12, with retail availability scheduled for August 20. The watch will be available in Fog, Canyon and Olive colour options with a new Pyrite housing.
Pixel Tag: Google Enters the Bluetooth Tracker Market
Alongside the smartwatch, Google has introduced the Pixel Tag, a compact tracker designed to help users locate items such as luggage, keys and other belongings.
The tracker combines an Ultra Wideband sensor with a built-in speaker, allowing users to locate compatible objects more easily. It uses a polycarbonate and metal construction and carries an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.
This means the Pixel Tag can withstand accidental splashes, rain and temporary immersion in water up to one metre for around 30 minutes.
The device supports Android 9 and newer versions.
Google has also worked with Apple and other technology companies on cross-platform unwanted-tracking protections. However, the Pixel Tag cannot be paired directly with an iPhone or iPad.
Similar to other Bluetooth trackers, compatible Android devices can detect an unknown Pixel Tag that may be travelling with someone, helping protect against unwanted tracking.
Battery and Pricing
The Pixel Tag uses a replaceable CR2032 coin-cell battery, which Google says can last for more than a year.
It will be offered in a Fog colour option. The Pixel Tag costs Rs. 3,799 for a single unit, while a four-pack costs Rs. 12,900.
The tracker is expected to reach stores in India later this year, around November.
Pixel Watch 5 Specifications
Specification
Details
Display
Domed Actua 360 display
Peak brightness
Up to 3,000 nits
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2
Architecture
Dual-chip architecture
RAM
50% more than previous generation
CPU performance
Up to 12% boost
Gemini
On-device Gemini support
GPS
Advanced GPS modem with up to 2x improved accuracy
Health features
ECG, heart-rate alerts, Health Guardian, Google Health Coach
Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape.
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