The Pixel Watch 5 retains Google's familiar circular design, featuring a curved enclosure, a digital crown and an integrated speaker and microphone for handling calls directly from the wrist.

While the Pixel Watch 5 focuses on health tracking, fitness and Gemini-powered intelligence, the Pixel Tag enters the Bluetooth tracker category with a focus on locating everyday belongings.

Google has expanded its Pixel ecosystem with the launch of the Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel Tag at its Made by Google event on August 12.

The smartwatch features a domed Actua 360 display with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 accelerated processor with a dual-chip architecture designed to improve performance while keeping power consumption under control.

Google has increased the RAM by 50 per cent and claims a 12 per cent CPU boost compared with the previous generation. The company says these improvements make Gemini responses around 20 per cent faster.

One of the major additions is on-device Gemini, allowing the AI assistant to work without an internet connection. This can result in quicker responses while also enabling features such as live translation and audio transcription directly from the watch.

More Accurate GPS Tracking

Google is also improving location tracking on the Pixel Watch 5. Its new GPS modem is claimed to offer up to twice the accuracy of previous generations, particularly in challenging environments.

To improve route tracking, Google has combined satellite positioning with technology derived from Google Maps. The system can use 3D building models to trace satellite signal paths and Google's global network of GPS reference stations.

The watch can also use real-time data from weather reference stations to account for local atmospheric conditions and improve positioning accuracy.

Google Health Coach

Health and fitness tracking receive a major upgrade through Google Health Coach. The feature can help users with strength training by creating customised workouts based on their individual goals.

Users can also create and personalise their own strength routines through the Google Health app.

Sleep tracking has also been improved, with Google claiming 15 per cent more accurate sleep-stage detection. The watch also adds bedtime automations, including the ability to automatically pause audiobooks when the user falls asleep, along with a dedicated bedtime watch face.

Alongside existing features such as ECG, irregular heart-rate notifications and high- and low-heart-rate alerts, Google is adding three new Health Guardian features.

Pixel Watch 5 Battery and Price

Google claims the Pixel Watch 5 can deliver up to 40 hours of battery life on the 41mm model and supports fast charging.

In India, the 41mm Pixel Watch 5 costs Rs. 42,900, while the 45mm version is priced at Rs. 45,900.

Pre-orders opened on August 12, with retail availability scheduled for August 20. The watch will be available in Fog, Canyon and Olive colour options with a new Pyrite housing.

Pixel Tag: Google Enters the Bluetooth Tracker Market

Alongside the smartwatch, Google has introduced the Pixel Tag, a compact tracker designed to help users locate items such as luggage, keys and other belongings.

The tracker combines an Ultra Wideband sensor with a built-in speaker, allowing users to locate compatible objects more easily. It uses a polycarbonate and metal construction and carries an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

This means the Pixel Tag can withstand accidental splashes, rain and temporary immersion in water up to one metre for around 30 minutes.

The device supports Android 9 and newer versions.

Google has also worked with Apple and other technology companies on cross-platform unwanted-tracking protections. However, the Pixel Tag cannot be paired directly with an iPhone or iPad.

Similar to other Bluetooth trackers, compatible Android devices can detect an unknown Pixel Tag that may be travelling with someone, helping protect against unwanted tracking.

Pixel Tag

Battery and Pricing

The Pixel Tag uses a replaceable CR2032 coin-cell battery, which Google says can last for more than a year.

It will be offered in a Fog colour option. The Pixel Tag costs Rs. 3,799 for a single unit, while a four-pack costs Rs. 12,900.

The tracker is expected to reach stores in India later this year, around November.

Pixel Watch 5 Specifications Specification Details Display Domed Actua 360 display Peak brightness Up to 3,000 nits Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Architecture Dual-chip architecture RAM 50% more than previous generation CPU performance Up to 12% boost Gemini On-device Gemini support GPS Advanced GPS modem with up to 2x improved accuracy Health features ECG, heart-rate alerts, Health Guardian, Google Health Coach Sleep tracking Up to 15% more accurate sleep-stage detection Battery Up to 40 hours Charging Fast charging Connectivity Speaker and microphone for wrist-based calls Sizes 41mm, 45mm Colours Fog, Canyon, Olive Housing Pyrite Price Rs. 42,900 (41mm), Rs. 45,900 (45mm) Sale date August 20