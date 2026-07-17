The clip on the Google Store homepage features a gold coloured handset. It has newly introduced a new feature called Pixel Glow , a new visual element that appears on the rear panel of the phone. The handset used an integrated circular light instead of the light strip beside the camera bar where the flash is located.

The Google promotional teaser reveals the basic features of the Google Pixel 11 and confirms that Google's next flagship smartphones will be marketed as the Pixel 11 series. The information also indicates that the next generation of Google Pixel devices will launch on August 12.

Google has unveiled the official teaser for its next series, the Google Pixel 11, ahead of its August 12 launch event in New York City. The short video also indicates the arrival of a new feature and pre-order details.

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The animation demonstrates that the light can display multiple colours, although Google has not disclosed its functions or customisation options.

Pre-Order Details revealation

Google has also mentioned the Pixel 11 pre-orders in the promotional teaser. It is indicated that it will open on August 12, immediately following the Made by Google Event.

Visitors to the Google Store in the US who sign up for promotional emails with a Google Account between July 15 and August 7 will receive a promotional code by email on August 11.

The code can be used until August 27 to purchase eligible unlocked Pixel 11 or Google Fi models through the Google Store. The offer is limited to one redemption per customer and is available only to US residents aged 18 years or older with a US shipping address.

The teaser follows Google's earlier announcement that it will hold its annual Made by Google showcase in New York City on August 12. The company is expected to introduce the Pixel series, which includes the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, during the event.

The invitation also mentions Gemini Intelligence, suggesting that new artificial intelligence features will be part of the announcements.

Previous reports suggest that the Pixel 11 series could feature Samsung M16 OLED panels, Google's Tensor G6 chipset built on a 2nm process, a MediaTek M90 modem, the Titan M3 security chip, upgraded camera hardware and higher base storage.

Google is also expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 5 lineup at the same event, with the smartwatch likely to come in two sizes.

Google Pixel 11 (Expected Specifications) Specification Details Display 6.3-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Google Tensor G6 Rear Cameras Triple camera setup with 50MP primary sensor, telephoto and ultra-wide lenses Battery 4,986mAh (rumoured) Storage Options 256GB, 512GB Colours Frost, Pistachio, Hibiscus, Obsidian Expected Price 256GB USD 899 (approx. Rs 86,450) 512GB USD 1,019 (approx. Rs 98,000)

Google Pixel 11 Pro (Expected Specifications) Specification Details Display 6.3-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Google Tensor G6 Cameras Upgraded camera system with larger primary and telephoto sensors Battery Expected to differ from the standard Pixel 11 Storage Options 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Colours Olive, Fog, Canyon, Obsidian Expected Price 256GB USD 1,099 (approx. Rs 1,05,600) 512GB USD 1,219 (approx. Rs 1,17,200) 1TB USD 1,499 (approx. Rs 1,44,000)

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL (Expected Specifications) Specification Details Display 6.8-inch OLED, higher resolution, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Google Tensor G6 Cameras Premium camera system with larger image sensors Battery Expected to be larger than the Pixel 11 Pro Storage Options 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Colours Olive, Fog, Canyon, Obsidian Expected Price 256GB USD 1,299 (approx. Rs 1,25,000) 512GB USD 1,419 (approx. Rs 1,36,400) 1TB USD 1,649 (approx. Rs 1,58,500)

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold (Expected Specifications)

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold (Expected Specifications) Specification Details Outer Display 6.5-inch OLED Processor Google Tensor G6 Battery 4,750mAh Storage Options 256GB, 512GB, 1TB AI Features Faster AI processing and improved battery efficiency Expected Price 256GB USD 1,899 (approx. Rs 1,82,000) 512GB USD 2,019 (approx. Rs 1,94,000) 1TB USD 2,249 (approx. Rs 2,16,000)

These specifications and prices are based on leaks and rumours. Google is expected to officially unveil the Pixel 11 series at its Made by Google event on August 12.