Technology

Google Pixel 11 teaser confirms August 12 launch, Pixel Glow feature

Google has teased the Pixel 11 series ahead of its August 12 launch, introducing the new Pixel Glow rear lighting feature. Pre-orders will begin after the Made by Google event, while the lineup is also expected to bring Gemini AI features, the Tensor G6 chip, and Pixel Watch 5.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·4 min read
Google Pixel 11
Google Pixel 11 announced the launch date on August 12
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Google has unveiled the official teaser for its next series, the Google Pixel 11, ahead of its August 12 launch event in New York City. The short video also indicates the arrival of a new feature and pre-order details.

Google Pixel Teaser and Information

The Google promotional teaser reveals the basic features of the Google Pixel 11 and confirms that Google's next flagship smartphones will be marketed as the Pixel 11 series. The information also indicates that the next generation of Google Pixel devices will launch on August 12.

Key features in the teaser

The clip on the Google Store homepage features a gold coloured handset. It has newly introduced a new feature called Pixel Glow, a new visual element that appears on the rear panel of the phone. The handset used an integrated circular light instead of the light strip beside the camera bar where the flash is located.

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The animation demonstrates that the light can display multiple colours, although Google has not disclosed its functions or customisation options.

Pre-Order Details revealation

Google has also mentioned the Pixel 11 pre-orders in the promotional teaser. It is indicated that it will open on August 12, immediately following the Made by Google Event.

Visitors to the Google Store in the US who sign up for promotional emails with a Google Account between July 15 and August 7 will receive a promotional code by email on August 11.

The code can be used until August 27 to purchase eligible unlocked Pixel 11 or Google Fi models through the Google Store. The offer is limited to one redemption per customer and is available only to US residents aged 18 years or older with a US shipping address.

The teaser follows Google's earlier announcement that it will hold its annual Made by Google showcase in New York City on August 12. The company is expected to introduce the Pixel series, which includes the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, during the event.

The invitation also mentions Gemini Intelligence, suggesting that new artificial intelligence features will be part of the announcements.

Previous reports suggest that the Pixel 11 series could feature Samsung M16 OLED panels, Google's Tensor G6 chipset built on a 2nm process, a MediaTek M90 modem, the Titan M3 security chip, upgraded camera hardware and higher base storage.

Google is also expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 5 lineup at the same event, with the smartwatch likely to come in two sizes.

Google Pixel 11 (Expected Specifications)
SpecificationDetails
Display6.3-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate
ProcessorGoogle Tensor G6
Rear CamerasTriple camera setup with 50MP primary sensor, telephoto and ultra-wide lenses
Battery4,986mAh (rumoured)
Storage Options256GB, 512GB
ColoursFrost, Pistachio, Hibiscus, Obsidian
Expected Price
256GBUSD 899 (approx. Rs 86,450)
512GBUSD 1,019 (approx. Rs 98,000)
Google Pixel 11 Pro (Expected Specifications)
SpecificationDetails
Display6.3-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate
ProcessorGoogle Tensor G6
CamerasUpgraded camera system with larger primary and telephoto sensors
BatteryExpected to differ from the standard Pixel 11
Storage Options256GB, 512GB, 1TB
ColoursOlive, Fog, Canyon, Obsidian
Expected Price
256GBUSD 1,099 (approx. Rs 1,05,600)
512GBUSD 1,219 (approx. Rs 1,17,200)
1TBUSD 1,499 (approx. Rs 1,44,000)
Google Pixel 11 Pro XL (Expected Specifications)
SpecificationDetails
Display6.8-inch OLED, higher resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
ProcessorGoogle Tensor G6
CamerasPremium camera system with larger image sensors
BatteryExpected to be larger than the Pixel 11 Pro
Storage Options256GB, 512GB, 1TB
ColoursOlive, Fog, Canyon, Obsidian
Expected Price
256GBUSD 1,299 (approx. Rs 1,25,000)
512GBUSD 1,419 (approx. Rs 1,36,400)
1TBUSD 1,649 (approx. Rs 1,58,500)

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold (Expected Specifications)

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold (Expected Specifications)
SpecificationDetails
Outer Display6.5-inch OLED
ProcessorGoogle Tensor G6
Battery4,750mAh
Storage Options256GB, 512GB, 1TB
AI FeaturesFaster AI processing and improved battery efficiency
Expected Price
256GBUSD 1,899 (approx. Rs 1,82,000)
512GBUSD 2,019 (approx. Rs 1,94,000)
1TBUSD 2,249 (approx. Rs 2,16,000)

These specifications and prices are based on leaks and rumours. Google is expected to officially unveil the Pixel 11 series at its Made by Google event on August 12.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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