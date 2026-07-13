Technology

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold leak reveals new Pine color ahead of August 12 launch

Google's Pixel 11 Pro Fold has surfaced in a new Pine colour ahead of its expected August 12 debut. The leak reveals a refreshed camera design, Tensor G6 chip, 4,800mAh battery, slimmer profile and a possible shift to 256GB as the base storage across the Pixel 11 lineup.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Google Pixel 11 Pro fold
Google Pixel 11 Pro fold in pine color

Google is expected to introduce the Pixel 11 Pro Fold alongside the rest of the Pixel 11 series at its Made by Google event on August 12.

Ahead of the official unveiling, a fresh leak has offered a closer look at the company's next-generation foldable in a new Pine colour option and revealed a few design refinements.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold appears in new Pine finish

The latest leaked render showcases the Pixel 11 Pro Fold in a Pine colourway, a light green shade paired with a light gold metal frame. While the overall design remains familiar, Google appears to have made subtle refinements to the rear camera island.

One noticeable change is the redesigned camera module, in which the LED flash and microphone are now integrated into the camera cutouts, giving the rear panel a cleaner appearance. Earlier leaks had already revealed the foldable in a traditional black finish.

Slimmer design with upgraded internals

According to previous reports, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will retain display sizes similar to its predecessor while featuring a slightly slimmer chassis.

The foldable is expected to be powered by Google's upcoming Tensor G6 processor and to feature a 4,800mAh battery. The device is also tipped to feature a new primary rear camera, although detailed camera specifications remain under wraps.

Pixel 11 lineup may drop 128GB storage

Another recent leak suggests Google could discontinue the 128GB storage variant across the Pixel 11 lineup.

Instead, every model may begin with 256GB of internal storage, marking one of the biggest storage upgrades in the Pixel series. The change, however, could be accompanied by higher prices, with reports indicating that some European markets may see price increases of around €100.

Familiar design with new software additions

Rumours suggest the Pixel 11 family will largely retain the physical design language introduced in previous generations. However, Google may introduce a new "Pixel Glow" notification indicator as a fresh hardware element.

On the software front, the company is expected to expand its Gemini AI capabilities with several new AI-powered features and productivity tools. Analysts also believe rising component costs across the global technology industry could contribute to higher retail pricing for the upcoming smartphones.

With the launch event just weeks away, more official details about the Pixel 11 series are expected to emerge as Google prepares to unveil its latest flagship smartphones.

Expected Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold specifications

  • Launch: Expected on August 12 at the Made by Google event

  • Processor: Google Tensor G6

  • Battery: 4,800mAh

  • Design: Slightly slimmer than Pixel 10 Pro Fold

  • Displays: Similar-sized inner and outer displays as its predecessor

  • Rear camera: New primary camera with redesigned camera module

  • Frame: Light gold metal frame

  • Colour: New Pine (light green) colour option, alongside Black

  • Software: Android with new Gemini AI features

  • Storage options:

    • 256GB

    • 512GB

    • 1TB

  • Expected feature: Rumoured "Pixel Glow" notification indicator

Expected Pixel 11 series storage options
ModelStorage
Pixel 11256GB, 512GB
Pixel 11 Pro256GB, 512GB
Pixel 11 Pro XL256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Pixel 11 Pro Fold256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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