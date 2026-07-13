The latest leaked render showcases the Pixel 11 Pro Fold in a Pine colourway , a light green shade paired with a light gold metal frame. While the overall design remains familiar, Google appears to have made subtle refinements to the rear camera island.

Ahead of the official unveiling, a fresh leak has offered a closer look at the company's next-generation foldable in a new Pine colour option and revealed a few design refinements.

Google is expected to introduce the Pixel 11 Pro Fold alongside the rest of the Pixel 11 series at its Made by Google event on August 12.

One noticeable change is the redesigned camera module, in which the LED flash and microphone are now integrated into the camera cutouts, giving the rear panel a cleaner appearance. Earlier leaks had already revealed the foldable in a traditional black finish.

Slimmer design with upgraded internals

According to previous reports, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will retain display sizes similar to its predecessor while featuring a slightly slimmer chassis.

The foldable is expected to be powered by Google's upcoming Tensor G6 processor and to feature a 4,800mAh battery. The device is also tipped to feature a new primary rear camera, although detailed camera specifications remain under wraps.

Pixel 11 lineup may drop 128GB storage

Another recent leak suggests Google could discontinue the 128GB storage variant across the Pixel 11 lineup.

Instead, every model may begin with 256GB of internal storage, marking one of the biggest storage upgrades in the Pixel series. The change, however, could be accompanied by higher prices, with reports indicating that some European markets may see price increases of around €100.

Familiar design with new software additions

Rumours suggest the Pixel 11 family will largely retain the physical design language introduced in previous generations. However, Google may introduce a new "Pixel Glow" notification indicator as a fresh hardware element.

On the software front, the company is expected to expand its Gemini AI capabilities with several new AI-powered features and productivity tools. Analysts also believe rising component costs across the global technology industry could contribute to higher retail pricing for the upcoming smartphones.

With the launch event just weeks away, more official details about the Pixel 11 series are expected to emerge as Google prepares to unveil its latest flagship smartphones.

Expected Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold specifications

Launch: Expected on August 12 at the Made by Google event

Processor: Google Tensor G6

Battery: 4,800mAh

Design: Slightly slimmer than Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Displays: Similar-sized inner and outer displays as its predecessor

Rear camera: New primary camera with redesigned camera module

Frame: Light gold metal frame

Colour: New Pine (light green) colour option, alongside Black

Software: Android with new Gemini AI features

Storage options: 256GB 512GB 1TB

Expected feature: Rumoured "Pixel Glow" notification indicator