Technology

Google Pixel 11 Pro Teased Ahead of Made by Google Event on August 12

Google has teased the upcoming Pixel 11 series ahead of the Made by Google 2026 event, showcasing the Pixel 11 Pro design and new Pixel Glow feature. The teaser highlights Google's AI ecosystem, including Gemini, Gmail, Maps and Photos, ahead of the expected August 12 launch.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Google Pixel 11 Pro
Google Pixel 11 Pro teased ahead of Made by Google event
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Google has released another teaser for its upcoming Pixel 11 series, giving users a closer look at the company's next-generation flagship smartphones ahead of the Made by Google 2026 event on August 12.

The latest teaser continues Google's "Ask More of Your Phone" campaign, focusing heavily on the company's ecosystem of first-party applications, including Gemini, Gmail, Google Maps, Search, Photos, Calendar and Docs.

The video highlights how Google's services are integrated into everyday digital experiences and positions the Pixel lineup as the natural choice for users looking to stay connected within the Google ecosystem. The teaser also features an instrumental version of Nas'/Can as its background soundtrack.

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Pixel 11 Pro Design Teased With New Pixel Glow Feature

Alongside showcasing Google's software ecosystem, the teaser provides another glimpse of the upcoming Pixel 11 Pro. Unlike the previous teaser, which showed the device from an angled perspective, the latest video displays the smartphone directly from the rear.

The familiar horizontal camera bar design remains, but Google appears to be introducing a new visual element called Pixel Glow.

Pixel Glow appears as a circular light element around the camera section, rotating in a pinwheel-style animation. While Google has not officially explained its functionality, earlier teasers suggest that it could act as a visual indicator for certain phone interactions or AI-powered features.

The feature is expected to become one of the most noticeable design changes in the Pixel 11 lineup.

Loading post from https://x.com/madebygoogle/status/2082497835291787485

Made by Google 2026 Event Details

Google has confirmed that the Made by Google 2026 event will take place on August 12 in New York. The company is expected to launch the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL alongside other hardware products.

More details about the devices, including pricing, availability and specifications, are expected to be announced during the launch event.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Expected Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display TypePixel 11 Pro expected to feature a premium OLED display
Refresh Rate & BrightnessHigher refresh rate and improved brightness compared to the previous generation
Processor
ChipsetExpected to be powered by Google's next-generation Tensor chipset
Performance FocusFocus on improved AI performance, efficiency and on-device processing
Rear Camera Design
Camera BarUpdated horizontal camera bar design
Pixel GlowNew Pixel Glow visual indicator integrated around the camera module
AI Features
Gemini AIDeep integration with Gemini AI
AI-Powered FeaturesEnhanced AI-powered features across Google apps including Photos, Search and Assistant experiences
Software
OSExpected to launch with the latest version of Android
EcosystemAdvanced Google ecosystem integration with Gmail, Maps, Calendar and Docs
Expected Models
Model 1Google Pixel 11
Model 2Google Pixel 11 Pro
Model 3Google Pixel 11 Pro XL
Launch Event
DateAugust 12, 2026
LocationNew York, USA
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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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