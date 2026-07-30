The video highlights how Google's services are integrated into everyday digital experiences and positions the Pixel lineup as the natural choice for users looking to stay connected within the Google ecosystem. The teaser also features an instrumental version of Nas'/Can as its background soundtrack.

The latest teaser continues Google's "Ask More of Your Phone" campaign, focusing heavily on the company's ecosystem of first-party applications, including Gemini, Gmail, Google Maps, Search, Photos, Calendar and Docs.

Google has released another teaser for its upcoming Pixel 11 series, giving users a closer look at the company's next-generation flagship smartphones ahead of the Made by Google 2026 event on August 12.

Pixel 11 Pro Design Teased With New Pixel Glow Feature

Alongside showcasing Google's software ecosystem, the teaser provides another glimpse of the upcoming Pixel 11 Pro. Unlike the previous teaser, which showed the device from an angled perspective, the latest video displays the smartphone directly from the rear.

The familiar horizontal camera bar design remains, but Google appears to be introducing a new visual element called Pixel Glow.

Pixel Glow appears as a circular light element around the camera section, rotating in a pinwheel-style animation. While Google has not officially explained its functionality, earlier teasers suggest that it could act as a visual indicator for certain phone interactions or AI-powered features.

The feature is expected to become one of the most noticeable design changes in the Pixel 11 lineup.

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Made by Google 2026 Event Details

Google has confirmed that the Made by Google 2026 event will take place on August 12 in New York. The company is expected to launch the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL alongside other hardware products.

More details about the devices, including pricing, availability and specifications, are expected to be announced during the launch event.