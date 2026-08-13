The Pixel 11 series also marks Google's push towards making Gemini a bigger part of the everyday smartphone experience. Alongside the new Tensor G6 chipset, the company has introduced features designed to automate tasks, improve photography and offer more contextual assistance.

The new phones were unveiled at the company's Made by Google event in New York, with upgrades spanning design, cameras, performance, displays and AI-powered features.

Google has officially introduced its latest Pixel 11 lineup, bringing four new smartphones to the series: the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Pixel 11 Series: India Price and Availability

In India, the Pixel 11 starts at Rs. 89,999, while the Pixel 11 Pro carries a starting price of Rs. 1,19,999. The Pixel 11 Pro XL is priced from Rs. 1,39,999, while the premium Pixel 11 Pro Fold costs Rs. 1,86,999.

The Pixel 11 is more expensive than last year's Pixel 10, which started at Rs. 79,999. However, Google is now offering 256GB as the base storage instead of 128GB. The Pixel 11 Pro also starts Rs. 10,000 higher than its predecessor, while the Pro Fold has received one of the biggest price increases.

Google has opened pre-orders for all four models in India. Buyers can get an instant cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 along with an additional Rs. 9,000 exchange bonus. The Pixel 11 lineup will go on sale from August 20.

Global Pricing

In the US, the Pixel 11 starts at $899, while the Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are priced at $1,099, $1,299 and $1,899, respectively.

In the UK, prices start at GBP 879 for the Pixel 11, GBP 1,079 for the Pixel 11 Pro, GBP 1,279 for the Pro XL and GBP 1,799 for the Pro Fold.

European pricing begins at EUR 999 for the Pixel 11, while the Pixel 11 Pro, Pro XL and Pro Fold are priced at EUR 1,199, EUR 1,399 and EUR 1,999, respectively.

Pixel 11 Series Display and Design

The standard Pixel 11 features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

The Pixel 11 Pro also comes with a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED panel, but increases peak brightness to 3,600 nits. The larger Pixel 11 Pro XL gets a similar LTPO OLED display measuring 6.8 inches

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold takes a different approach, offering an 8-inch inner OLED display alongside a 6.5-inch cover screen.

All four smartphones come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Tensor G6 Chip Powers the New Pixels

At the heart of the Pixel 11 lineup is Google's new Tensor G6 chipset. Google claims the new chip can deliver up to 15 per cent faster app loading while improving on-device AI performance and reducing power consumption.

The focus is less on a single headline-grabbing performance upgrade and more on making everyday tasks faster and more efficient. The new processor also plays a major role in the AI features introduced with the Pixel 11 series.

Camera Upgrades Across the Lineup

Google has made several changes to the camera hardware, particularly on the Pro models.

The Pixel 11 gets a triple-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide camera and 10.8MP 5x telephoto camera.

The Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL feature a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide camera and 48MP 5x telephoto camera.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold comes with a 48MP wide camera, 10.5MP ultrawide camera and 10.8MP 5x telephoto camera.

For selfies, the Pixel 11 has a 10.5MP front camera, while the Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL feature 42MP selfie cameras. The Pro Fold gets two 10MP cameras, one for each display.

Google has also introduced several AI-based camera tools. Magic Capture is designed to select the best HDR+ photos and videos from a burst of frames, while Camera Looks allows users to apply different visual styles during capture.

Other camera-related additions include faster Instant Night Sight, Pro Stable Video and new Creator Suite tools.

New HiLight Feature on Pro Models

One of the more noticeable additions to the Pixel 11 Pro lineup is HiLight. The feature places a small light ring around the rear flash, which can illuminate during calls or while users interact with Gemini.

Google says it plans to expand HiLight's functionality with additional features in the future.

Gemini Takes a Bigger Role

AI remains one of the biggest focuses of the Pixel 11 series. Google has expanded Gemini's capabilities to handle more tasks across different apps.

Gemini can even make calls to businesses to help users complete bookings and orders. The phones also introduce proactive assistance, which can provide contextual suggestions based on what the user is doing.

Google has also introduced Gboard Rambler, designed to clean up dictated text by removing filler words and making voice input more polished.

The new location-aware At a Glance feature can surface useful information such as store cards and restaurant details based on the user's surroundings.

Live Translate is also expanding beyond phone calls, with support extending to compatible videos and podcasts.

Battery and Charging

The Pixel 11 packs a 4,985mAh battery, while the Pixel 11 Pro has a 4,850mAh cell. The Pro XL gets the largest battery at 5,115mAh, and the Pro Fold comes with a 4,750mAh battery.

The Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro Fold support up to 30W wired charging, while the Pro XL supports faster 45W charging. Google claims the Pixel 11 Pro XL can reach up to 75 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

All four models support Qi2.2 wireless charging at up to 25W and feature Pixel Snap magnetic charging support.

Android 17 and Long-Term Updates

The entire Pixel 11 lineup runs on Android 17 and continues Google's clean Android approach.

Google is promising seven years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates, giving the devices long-term software support. Buyers of the Pro models will also receive six months of Google AI Pro access.

The standard Pixel 11 comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage. The Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL offer 12GB RAM on their 256GB variants, while higher-storage configurations can go up to 16GB.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is offered in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.

A More AI-Focused Pixel Generation

With the Pixel 11 series, Google appears to be focusing on making its smartphones more useful in everyday situations rather than relying on one major hardware feature.

The Tensor G6 chip, expanded Gemini integration, upgraded cameras, HiLight, improved charging and new accessibility and creator-focused tools collectively make up the latest Pixel experience.

With pre-orders already underway and sales beginning on August 20, the Pixel 11 series will compete directly with other premium smartphones and foldables while Google's AI-first approach remains its biggest differentiator.

Google Pixel 11 Series: Specifications

Google Pixel 11 Specification Details Display 6.3-inch OLED, 120Hz, up to 3,000 nits Processor Google Tensor G6 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB / 512GB Rear cameras 48MP main + 13MP ultrawide + 10.8MP 5x telephoto Front camera 10.5MP Battery 4,985mAh Wired charging Up to 30W Wireless charging Qi2.2 up to 25W, Pixel Snap OS Android 17 Water/dust resistance IP68 Software support Seven years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates

Google Pixel 11 Pro Specification Details Display 6.3-inch LTPO OLED, up to 3,600 nits Processor Google Tensor G6 RAM 12GB / up to 16GB depending on storage Storage 256GB and higher storage options Rear cameras 50MP main + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP 5x telephoto Front camera 42MP Battery 4,850mAh Wired charging Up to 30W Wireless charging Qi2.2 up to 25W, Pixel Snap OS Android 17 Water/dust resistance IP68 Software support Seven years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Specification Details Display 6.8-inch LTPO OLED, up to 3,600 nits Processor Google Tensor G6 RAM 12GB / up to 16GB depending on storage Storage 256GB and higher storage options Rear cameras 50MP main + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP 5x telephoto Front camera 42MP Battery 5,115mAh Wired charging Up to 45W Wireless charging Qi2.2 up to 25W, Pixel Snap Charging claim Up to 75 per cent in 30 minutes OS Android 17 Water/dust resistance IP68 Software support Seven years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates