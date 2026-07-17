The updated Gemini Notebook is designed to become a more powerful AI-powered research assistant, helping users analyze information more accurately and efficiently.

The company is expanding the tool beyond its standalone experience, bringing deeper integration across the Google ecosystem, including the Gemini app and Google Search, while improving its research capabilities.

Google has officially rebranded NotebookLM as "Gemini Notebook", marking a major shift in its AI research strategy.

Built-in Coding and Data Analysis

Google has introduced a new feature that gives every notebook access to a secure cloud computer, allowing Gemini Notebook to write and execute code natively.

With built-in coding capabilities, users can perform advanced data analysis directly within their notebooks while keeping the results grounded in their uploaded sources. This enables researchers, professionals, and students to handle complex tasks without relying on external tools.

The new feature is currently available for Google AI Ultra subscribers and Workspace business customers with AI Ultra access and AI Expanded Access.

Google plans to expand availability to all AI Pro users on the web in the coming weeks, unlocking new output formats and more detailed analysis options.

Deeper Integration Across Google Platforms

Google is also making Gemini Notebook more accessible by integrating it across its platforms. Users can already create and access notebooks directly through the Gemini app, with full synchronization between the app and the standalone Gemini Notebook experience.

The company is also bringing notebooks into AI Mode in Google Search, allowing users to use the research tool directly while exploring information online.

From NotebookLM to Gemini Notebook

Originally launched as Project Tailwind at Google I/O 2023, NotebookLM has grown significantly, reaching more than 30 million users and over 60,000 organisations.

Over time, Google has expanded the platform with features such as AI-generated podcasts, video overviews, and enterprise-focused capabilities.

The rebranding to Gemini Notebook reflects Google's broader effort to bring its AI products under the Gemini ecosystem, creating a more unified experience across search, productivity, and research tools.