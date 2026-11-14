Google and Samsung Unveil AI-Powered Intelligent Eyewear

The announcement on November 12, 2026, has attracted attention in the technology industry because it brings together three important areas: artificial intelligence, wearable technology, and fashion.

Designed in collaboration with eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, the glasses combine everyday eyewear with Google's Gemini assistant, allowing users to access information, capture photos, translate conversations, and manage everyday tasks without constantly reaching for their smartphones.

Google and Samsung have officially introduced their new Intelligent Eyewear, marking another major step in smart glasses development.

Instead of looking like traditional electronic gadgets, the new glasses are designed to resemble fashionable everyday eyewear while offering several connected features.

One particularly interesting aspect of the launch is that the glasses can understand what the wearer is looking at and respond to questions through Gemini.

Another distinctive feature is the collaboration with two established eyewear brands, giving customers a choice of frame designs rather than a single technology-focused look.

With the new Intelligent Eyewear, Google and Samsung are looking to strengthen their presence in the growing smart-glasses market, where products from Meta and other technology companies have already attracted considerable attention.

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Design And Frame Build

Ultra-Lightweight Chassis

The glasses weigh roughly 41g with standard non-prescription lenses.

Depending on the style, Warby Parker frames range from 40.4g to 42.6g, while Gentle Monster frames range from 39.6g to 43.9g.

Display-Less Form Factor

Unlike mixed-reality headsets, these glasses have no built-in optical screen or micro-display.

They are designed to look and feel like everyday hand-polished acetate eyewear.

Frame And Lens Option

The launched lineup includes three classic Warby Parker silhouettes, Alden, Reid and Wren and six Gentle Monster designs.

Most styles support standard optical, light-responsive, and custom prescription lenses.

Durability

The eyewear carries an IPX4 splash-resistance rating to protect against sweat and light rain.

The accompanying charging case is not water-resistant.

Core Hardware Specification Specification Details Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Memory And Storage 2GB RAM / 64GB internal storage Operating System Android XR with Google Gemini integration Camera 12MP ultra-wide with autofocus and HDR Photo And Video 3:4 portrait photos (3,024 × 4,032); 3K video at 30fps or 2K HDR video Audio 2 open-ear directional stereo speakers and a 4-microphone array Connecitify Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 Battery (Frames) 245mAh battery providing up to 9 hours of mixed use. Battery (Case) Provides 7 full recharges for up to 72 hours total and charges frames to 60% in ~30 minutes. Case Weight 166.8g (Warby Parker) / 194.5g (Gentle Monster)

Controls and Hardware Privacy

Physical And Touch Controls

A physical capture button near the right temple takes photos with a short press and records video with a long press.

A capacitive touchpad along the right temple handles volume, media playback, and dismisses Gemini via taps and swipes.

Hardware Privacy Switch

A physical slide toggle on the frame completely cuts power to the camera, microphone, and Gemini assistant.

Recording Indicators

Dual inner indicator LEDs illuminate whenever the camera is active.

Built-in tamper sensors automatically halt video recording if the exterior indicator light is covered.

Charging Mechanism

Power transfer from the portable case to the frames via dedicated contact pins tucked underneath the nose bridge.

Pricing

The Intelligent Eyewear lineup features two distinct collections, starting with the Warby Parker Collection at $395 across 14 variations based on three signature frame designs: Alden, Reid, and Wren.

The Gentle Monster Collection ranges from $449 to $489 (approximately ₹40,000 to ₹46,000) across 16 variations, depending on the specific frame and lens style selected.

Additionally, custom prescription lenses are supported for most frames across both brands for an extra fee.

Release Dates and Regional Availability

Pre-orders for the glasses opened on November 12, 2026, ahead of general retail availability and shipping beginning on December 10, 2026.

At launch, the eyewear is exclusively available in the United States for both collections and in South Korea for the Gentle Monster collection, with neither Google nor Samsung announcing a release timeline for India, Europe, or the UK.

Customers can purchase the frames online and in retail stores through Warby Parker, Gentle Monster, and the Google Store.

In contrast, select Samsung retail locations will host hands-on demonstrations starting December 10.