Google has become the most important device in people's daily lives because it provides quick access to information, communication, education, entertainment, and digital services. Students use Google to research topics and learn new skills, while professionals depend on it for work, email, cloud storage, and online meetings.

All of a sudden, users across various locations experienced an issue with Google: a server error was displayed on the display page for a few minutes. Google was down for thousands of users in India, leading to 3,300 complaints registered on the outage tracking platform Downdetector at around 10:20 am IST.

On Tuesday, May 12, Google was experiencing a server outage. Thousands of users reported a server error while using Google. The problem was experienced, resulting in over 3,300 complaints due to a server outage.

Services like Google Search, Maps, YouTube, and Gmail help people navigate places, stay connected, and access knowledge within seconds. Businesses also rely on Google for advertising, marketing, and reaching customers worldwide. Its convenience and wide range of tools have made Google one of the most influential technology companies in the modern world.

Message displayed while Googling

When users try to get additional information from Google while googling, they face a server issue around 10.20 am. Search results on Google display the message.

" Server Error

We're sorry, but it appears there was an internal server error while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue.

Please try again later."

Around 57 per cent of complaints on Downdetector were about search, 28 per cent about content not loading, and 11 per cent about issues with the website itself.

Netizens also shared the images and message from Google search results on their X handles, sparking a sudden global reaction. A lot of people posted comments like, "I can't believe Google is actually down," on their pages or as comments on someone's official handle.

As Google is part of human life, even a few minutes of server downtime can have a significant impact. It is obvious from the number of complaints received by Google engineers from users. Later, the organisation's officials resolved the issue, and the website returned to normal, allowing users to access and retrieve information.