Google is making the first Chromebooks in partnership with Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

Googlebook is designed to sit above traditional Chromebooks and bring together the Android ecosystem, ChromeOS's desktop foundations, and Google's Gemini-powered software.

Google has officially opened pre-orders for Googlebook, its new premium laptop category, marking a significant change in the company's approach to personal computers.

Rather than introducing a single Google-branded computer, Google is using several established PC manufacturers to create a family of laptops with different designs, screen sizes, and processors.

Core System Specifications Specification Details Operating System Googlebook OS Processor Family Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen, and MediaTek Kompanio chipsets Memory (RAM) 8GB minimum up to 32GB configurations Storage 128GB up to 1TB NVMe SSDs Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and optional 5G eSIM capabilities

Key Hardware And Design Specifications

A unique light strip integrated into the laptop lid.

It acts as a visual status indicator for battery life, charging, notifications, and active AI processing.

Designed around the power efficiency of mobile architecture, targeting up to 15+ hours of mixed desktop usage.

Software and Ecosystem Integration

Cast My Apps

Lets users cast individual apps or their entire Android screen directly to the desktop workspace with ease.

Instant Hand-off

Automatically syncs clipboard data, recent photos, browser tabs and active messaging sessions between phone and Googlebook.

Gemini Intelligence And The Magic Pointer

System-wide AI

Deeply integrated into the OS to assist with writing, coding, or summarising long documents on the fly.

Magic Pointer

A flagship context-aware gesture feature.

Users can trigger the tool to instantly scan, read, and interpret whatever text or imagery is currently active on the screen, then take quick actions and take quick notes.

Developer and Enterprise Features

A sandboxed environment built directly into the OS, giving developers complete access to terminal tools and IDEs.

Fully integrated with Google Workspace and enterprise cloud management consoles for seamless IT deployment.

Model-by-Model Pricing Breakdown

Pricing ranges from $899 to $1,299, depending on the specific manufacturer, hardware materials, and screen size.

The Acer Googlebook 14 is the entry-level model at $899 and is the only convertible 2-in-1 in the initial launch lineup.

Meanwhile, the Dell XPS Googlebook is priced at $999 and focuses on a premium thin-and-light chassis and superior display quality.

For workplace productivity, the Lenovo Googlebook 15 offers a larger 15-inch display for $1,099, and the top-tier options both sit at $1,299: the lightweight, travel-focused ASUS Googlebook 14 and the high-end HP Googlebook 14.

Availability and Regional Launch Dates

Pre-orders started on September 21, 2026 through major retailers. In-store availability and retail shipping begin on October 4, 2026.

Retail availability begins on October 5, 2026, in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and Australia,

Launch Incentives And Perks

To drive immediate adoption, every first-wave Googlebook purchase includes a bundled software and cloud package.

12 Months Of Google AI Pro

Grants 5TB of cloud storage alongside system-wide access to Gemini Advanced tools.

Media And Creative Trials

Includes 3 free months of YouTube Premium and desktop access to Adobe Photoshop.

Long-Term Support

Google has committed to regular feature drops and OS updates for up to 10 years from launch.

Googlebook gives the laptop market another major platform to watch and gives Android users a new reason to consider what their next computer could look like.