Technology

GoPro Mission 1 Price: Pre-Order Date and Global Availability Revealed

The GoPro Mission 1 Series delivers pro-level filmmaking with a powerful 1-inch sensor, 8K video, and advanced 32-bit audio, redefining action cameras for creators.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
GoPro Mission 1 camera
GoPro Mission 1 camera revealed

GoPro has officially revealed the future of professional adventure filming with the global launch of the Mission 1 Series. Announced on April 14, 2026, this new lineup marks the most powerful cameras the brand has ever made.

The series includes three models: the Mission 1, the Mission 1 Pro, and the high-end Mission 1 Pro ILS. These cameras combine a classic rugged design with professional cinema-quality. This launch is a major step toward making high-quality movie tools available to everyone.

Global Release and Pricing

Pre-orders for the Mission 1 and Mission 1 Pro will begin on May 21, 2026. The cameras will be available in retail stores worldwide starting May 28, 2026. The specialised Pro ILS model is expected to arrive later in August 2026.

The pricing for the series is set as follows:

  • GoPro Mission 1: ₹49,990 ($449)

  • GoPro Mission 1 Pro: ₹64,990 ($599)

  • GoPro Mission 1 Pro ILS: ₹84,990 ($799)

High-End Image and Sound Quality

The standout feature of this series is the massive 50MP 1-inch sensor. This sensor captures much more light than previous versions, allowing for clear shots in dark settings.

A new GP3 processor handles the heavy workload of recording 8K video at 60fps. For those who enjoy slow-motion clips, the Pro models can record at a staggering 960fps at 1080p resolution.

Sound quality has also received a major upgrade. The cameras include a 4-microphone array that supports 32-bit float audio. This technology ensures that very loud sounds do not distort and very quiet sounds are still heard clearly.

What makes the 32-bit float audio so special for creators? This technology eliminates the need to set gain levels because it captures a wide dynamic range, ensuring no audio is ever too loud or too quiet to be saved.

GoPro Mission 1 Specifications
LabelValue
Sensor50MP 1-inch CMOS with 3.2µm fused pixels
Processor5nm GP3 with AI Neural Processing
Video8K up to 60fps, 4K up to 240fps, 1080p up to 960fps
Audio4-mic array with 32-bit float recording
BatteryAll-new Enduro Mission battery (up to 5 hours of life at 1080p)
WaterproofingSafe up to 20 meters (66 feet) without an external case
Display14% larger OLED rear screen with high brightness for sunlight
ConnectivityWi-Fi 7 and USB-C 3.2 for 10Gbps transfer speeds
StorageSupport for microSD cards up to 2TB

Smart Features and Accessories

GoPro is making it easier for users to share their work instantly. When the camera is plugged in to charge, it automatically uploads footage to the GoPro Cloud. The Quik app then uses AI to create a finished video with music and effects.

New accessories have also been launched, such as the Volta 2 battery grip and the Media Mod 2, which adds professional lighting and external microphone ports.

The Pro ILS model changes the game for professional photographers. An interchangeable lens system allows high-quality glass lenses to be used on a tiny camera body, providing depth-of-field control previously impossible on older action cameras.

The Pro ILS model even allows users to attach different professional lenses, making it a true cinema camera that looks too compact.

The Mission 1 Series is more than just a camera; it is a complete production studio. With the combination of AI-driven editing and top-tier hardware, creators can spend less time sitting at computers and more time filming.

The move toward larger sensors and better processors ensures that GoPro remains the leader in the action and cinema market for years to come.

Can the new Mission 1 Series convince professional filmmakers to leave their heavy equipment behind in favour of these compact devices?

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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