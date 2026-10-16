The latest trailer arrives just over a month before launch and marks the first new trailer since the game's previous extended preview.

The 90-second video showcases the game's detailed environments, cinematic visuals, characters and music, adding to the anticipation surrounding one of the decade's most eagerly awaited video games.

Rockstar Games has released a new trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), offering another glimpse of Vice City, its criminal underworld and the lives of its two protagonists ahead of the game's scheduled release on November 19, 2026.

Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA 6 has attracted enormous attention throughout its development, including multiple leaks and changes to its release timeline.

GTA 6 Returns to Vice City

The new footage takes players back to Vice City, Rockstar's fictional interpretation of Miami, set within the larger state of Leonida.

Tropical beaches, luxury cars, crowded streets and dangerous encounters feature prominently, highlighting the diverse environments players can expect to explore.

The trailer also provides another look at Jason and Lucia, the game's central characters. The pair are portrayed as a criminal couple whose lives become increasingly complicated after a robbery goes wrong.

As they become entangled in a wider conspiracy, they must depend on each other to survive the dangers of the criminal world.

The latest footage draws more attention to Jason's background. The trailer suggests that he encountered difficulties during his military service before leaving the armed forces under challenging circumstances.

His past adds another dimension to his character as he attempts to navigate civilian life while becoming involved in increasingly dangerous situations.

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Rockstar Showcases PlayStation 5 Visuals

Rockstar has confirmed that the footage featured in the new trailer was captured directly from the game running on PlayStation 5 hardware.

However, the company has not specified whether the footage was recorded on the standard PS5 or the more powerful PS5 Pro.

The video highlights the detailed environments, character animations and cinematic presentation that Rockstar has emphasised throughout the game's development.

However, it doesn't introduce major new gameplay mechanics or offer an extensive demonstration of the open-world activities available.

Despite the limited gameplay revelations, the trailer provides another look at the visual ambition behind GTA 6 as Rockstar prepares for its long-awaited release.

GTA 6 Trailer Features New Music

Music remains an important part of the Grand Theft Auto experience, and the latest trailer continues that tradition with a new track titled Flower in a Hurricane by French electronic music duo Justice, featuring Tame Impala.

The trailer also references artists including SZA and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard. Justice is additionally working on the game's original score, while the featured track is expected to appear on the official soundtrack album.

The music adds to the trailer's atmosphere, complementing its mix of action, character-driven storytelling and scenes from Vice City's criminal underworld.

GTA 6 Release Date and Platforms

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Its arrival will come more than 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V debuted in September 2013.

Rockstar has not announced an official PC release date. Although reports suggest that a PC version could arrive in 2027, the company has yet to confirm those claims.