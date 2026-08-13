Grok 4.6 is not simply focused on producing better answers to individual prompts. Instead, SpaceXAI is targeting tasks that require an AI system to work through multiple stages, use tools, examine its own results and continue working towards an outcome.

The new model builds on Grok 4.5 and is being positioned as a stronger alternative to leading frontier models from OpenAI and Anthropic.

SpaceXAI has unveiled 'Grok 4.6', its latest AI model designed to handle long-running agentic tasks, advanced coding, knowledge work and more complex visual projects.

According to SpaceXAI, the model can stay focused across lengthy tasks, work through unfamiliar codebases and increasingly test its own output before proceeding.

How does Grok 4.6 work?

A major part of Grok 4.6's development involved extending the training process used for Grok 4.5. It used a longer training run, curated model-generated data, improved optimisation techniques, and a refined training process focused on reasoning and technical capabilities.

Grok 4.5 was also used to regenerate supervised fine-tuning trajectories across reasoning tasks, agent environments, STEM, software engineering and knowledge work. SpaceXAI then used model-based checks to filter problematic training traces before using the resulting data for further training.

The model was additionally trained through agentic reinforcement learning. These tasks covered general coding and knowledge work as well as specialised environments involving kernel optimisation, web development and computer-aided design.

The result is intended to be an AI system that does more than answer a question and stop. Grok 4.6 is designed to break down a complicated objective, perform multiple actions, inspect intermediate results and continue working when a task requires several steps.

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What can Grok 4.6 do?

Grok 4.6 is aimed particularly at coding, long-running agents and knowledge work. It can work across unfamiliar repositories, assist with software development and handle tasks that require extended reasoning.

SpaceXAI also highlights applications such as engineering design, AI research and vulnerability patching. Its visual capabilities are being pushed further for more ambitious interactive and visual projects.

The model is available through Cursor, Grok Build and the API, with access also offered through platforms including OpenRouter, Vercel and Cloudflare.

Grok 4.6 vs GPT-5.6 Sol: What's different?

On the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, Grok 4.6 scored 61 points, putting it level with GPT-5.6 Sol at its maximum reasoning setting. It is one point behind Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 and two points behind Claude Opus 5 on the same index.

However, matching a benchmark score does not mean the two models behave identically.

Grok 4.6 vs GPT-5.6 Sol Feature Grok 4.6 GPT-5.6 Sol Main focus Long-running agents, coding and interactive work Coding, knowledge work, reasoning and technical tasks Intelligence Index 61 61 at maximum setting Context window 500K tokens Up to 1M tokens Input Text and images Text and images Output Text Text API price $2 / 1M input, $6 / 1M output $5 / 1M input, $30 / 1M output Model type Proprietary reasoning model Proprietary reasoning model

Artificial Analysis currently lists Grok 4.6 with a 500K-token context window, while GPT-5.6 Sol has a 1-million-token context window. That gives GPT-5.6 Sol an advantage when extremely large amounts of information need to be handled within a single context.

Grok 4.6 is significantly cheaper

One of the clearest differences is pricing.

Grok 4.6 is priced at $2 per million input tokens and $6 per million output tokens. GPT-5.6 Sol is listed at $5 per million input tokens and $30 per million output tokens at the high reasoning setting.

That makes Grok 4.6 substantially cheaper for developers running large workloads, particularly when an application needs to generate a lot of output.

SpaceXAI is also giving users of Cursor and Grok Build twice their normal Grok 4.6 usage allowance during the first week.

Grok 4.6 marks a stronger challenge to OpenAI

Grok 4.6 represents a significant step for SpaceXAI. Its 61-point Artificial Analysis score places it alongside GPT-5.6 Sol, while its lower API price makes it an especially interesting option for developers building AI agents and coding tools.

The model's real test, however, will come from practical use. Benchmark scores can show that two models are operating at a similar intelligence level.

Still, differences in reliability, coding accuracy, tool use, context handling and the ability to complete long-running tasks can become much more important in everyday applications.

For now, Grok 4.6's combination of agentic capabilities, multimodal input, strong benchmark performance and considerably lower API pricing gives SpaceXAI another serious contender in the increasingly competitive frontier AI market.