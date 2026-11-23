GTA 6 takes players to Leonida, a fictional state where they follow Jason and Lucia as they get involved in a life of crime.

After a 13-year wait, Rockstar Games finally released Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) globally on Thursday, November 19, 2026. It is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

GTA 6 has set a new record for the biggest entertainment launch in history, generating USD 3.79 billion in preorders and first-day sales and surpassing the lifetime box-office collections of some of Hollywood's biggest movies.

The game's main story reportedly takes around 80 hours to complete. Players could choose between 2 editions.

The Standard Edition was priced at $80, while the Ultimate Edition cost $100.

After the release, the gaming industry witnessed a historic moment as Rockstar Games' highly anticipated title, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), reportedly generated an astonishing $3.79 billion in worldwide retail sales within its first 24 hours.

Comparisons with Hollywood Films

One of the biggest comparisons is with Marvel's Avengers: Endgame. The 2019 film earned between $2.79 billion and $2.94 billion worldwide during its entire theatrical run, including re-releases.

GTA VI, on the other hand, reportedly made $3.79 billion in just 24 hours. This is around $ 850 million more than the film's lifetime box-office collection.

The first-day sales of 'GTA 6' were also comparable to the combined box-office collections of James Cameron's last two 'Avatar' films, 'The Way of Water' and 'Fire and Ash'.

Its first-day revenue has also exceeded the USD 2.9 billion global earnings of 'Avengers: Endgame', the highest-grossing movie of all time.

Main Characters and Performance

The video game features cameos from A-list celebrities like Bobby Moynihan, Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, and others. The game centres on fictional characters Jason Duval (Dylan Rourke) and Lacia Caminos (Manni L. Perez).

Lucia Caminos

Lucia Caminos is one of the two central protagonists of GTA 6. She is ambitious, determined and experienced in fighting, having grown up in difficult circumstances.

After spending time in Leonida Penitentiary, Lucia is released and hopes to build a better life. However, her involvement in criminal activities makes her journey increasingly complicated.

Lucia is portrayed by actress Manni L. Perez, whose voice and motion performance bring personality and emotion to the character.

Jason Duval

Jason Duval is the second main protagonist and Lucia's partner in crime.

Jason grew up around criminals and spent time in the military before becoming involved with local drug runners in the Florida Keys. His life changes when he meets Lucia.

Actor Dylan Rourke plays Jason. His character brings a different personality to the story, balancing Lucia's ambition with a desire for a simpler life.

Together, Jason and Lucia form a criminal partnership inspired by the famous Bonnie-and-Clyde-style crime stories.

GTA 6 also introduces several interesting supporting characters who add depth to the game's criminal world.

Some notable characters include:

Brian Heder: A criminal figure connected to Jason's past, performed by Stephen Root.

Cal Hampton: A character performed by Bobby Moynihan.

Boobie Ike: A prominent personality in Vice City's entertainment and criminal circles.

Raul Bautista: A criminal character who becomes part of the wider storyline.

The supporting cast helps create a diverse world filled with criminals, businesspeople, entertainers and unpredictable personalities.

Rockstar has focused on creating a highly detailed environment, including realistic character movements, lighting, reflections, weather conditions and environmental interactions.