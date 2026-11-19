Rockstar Games reportedly spent more than $1 billion developing GTA 6, potentially making it the most expensive video game ever produced. However, the developer appears to have already secured a massive financial return, even before players began exploring the game's world.

Considered one of the biggest video game releases of the decade, GTA 6 has already attracted enormous attention, with early reports suggesting that the game has recovered its development costs even before its official launch.

After more than 13 years of anticipation, Rockstar Games has finally released Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), allowing players to return to the iconic Vice City.

GTA 6 Reportedly Generates $1.65 Billion in Pre-Launch Sales

According to reports citing Sensor Tower estimates, GTA 6 sold more than 17 million copies before its November 19 release. These sales reportedly generated approximately $1.65 billion in revenue, comfortably exceeding the game's estimated development budget.

The report also highlights how pre-launch sales were distributed across gaming platforms. Sony's PlayStation 5 reportedly accounted for around 75% of digital purchases, while Microsoft's Xbox consoles contributed the remaining share.

Both Sony and Microsoft have reportedly described GTA 6 as the most pre-ordered game on their respective digital storefronts.

These figures cover digital sales estimates.

Revenue from physical game copies has not been included, so that overall sales could be higher.

Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the game's development budget or disclosed its complete sales figures. Earlier speculation suggested that the project could have cost as much as $1.5 billion, although estimates generally place its reported development expenses above $1 billion.

Positive Reviews Could Push GTA 6 Sales Higher

The early response to GTA 6 has been encouraging, with the game reportedly receiving a score of 99 on review aggregator Metacritic.

The positive reviews could further increase demand as more players consider purchasing the game. Some early estimates even suggest that GTA 6 could eventually challenge Minecraft's position among the best-selling video games of all time.

However, reaching that milestone will require sustained sales over a much longer period. The game's initial performance is impressive, but its long-term commercial success remains to be seen.

Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, are expected to benefit significantly from the game's commercial performance.

GTA 6 India Price and Available Platforms

Indian gamers can purchase GTA 6 in two editions, with the following prices:

Standard Edition: Rs 5,999

Ultimate Edition: Rs 7,499

The game is currently available for Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X/S consoles.

However, PC players will have to wait. Rockstar Games has not released a PC version or announced an official PC launch date. The developer has yet to share further details about its plans for the platform.

Players can purchase the digital version through the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store. Those who have purchased physical copies can install the game using the disc.

How to Download and Install GTA 6

Before installing GTA 6, players should ensure that their consoles have sufficient storage space. Reports suggest that the game may require up to 212GB of available storage, although the actual requirement could vary depending on updates and platform-specific files.

Download times will depend on internet connection speeds. Players looking to complete the installation faster can connect their consoles directly to their internet routers using an Ethernet cable.

Once the download is complete, players should ensure all required updates are installed before launching the game.

Those purchasing physical editions should also redeem any download codes included with their boxed copies. It is advisable to sign in using the correct console account and ensure that the controller is sufficiently charged before starting the game.

Additionally, players purchasing either digital edition before November 20, 2026, are reportedly eligible for the Vintage Vice City Pack and a one-month GTA+ membership.

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PM Modi Highlights India's Transformation Between GTA V and GTA 6

Interestingly, GTA 6 has also become part of a broader conversation about India's development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently compared the releases of GTA V and GTA 6, highlighting how much India has changed during the 13-year gap between the two games.

The presentation featured slides showcasing India's progress and major developments during the period between the two releases.

While GTA V arrived in 2013, GTA 6 has finally reached players in 2026. The comparison offered an interesting way to highlight the technological, economic and infrastructural changes India has experienced over the years.

GTA 6 has already made a strong impression. Its eventual PC release and long-term sales performance will be among the key developments to watch in the coming months.